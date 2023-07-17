Has WWE ditched Bray Wyatt's potential return feud? Looking at what we know

Bray Wyatt was in the midst of a rise to the top under the new Triple H regime last year. He had a great rivalry with LA Knight, which ended at the Royal Rumble in a one of kind Mountain Dew Pitch Black match.

Leading up to WrestleMania 39, Wyatt started a feud with Bobby Lashley. Strangely, the former WWE Champion seemingly dissapered overnight for no known reason. Some rumors claim he got injured, while some claimed he didn't see eye-to-eye with WWE creative and walked away.

As per Xero News, there are rumors that Bray Wyatt could return soon and would re-ignite his rivalry with Bobby Lashley. Moreover, the fans would be overly joyed to have Wyatt back on WWE TV again.

"Hearing Wyatt/Lashley is likely the feud for Bray’s Return This was originally meant to be for Mania but was put on hold. This is not 100% yet but is picking up some steam."

Unfortunatley, these chances look very slim as Bobby Lashley made his return to SmackDown this past Friday. He invited The Street Profits for a drive in his limo, which looked set to be the seeds of the formation of a Hurt Business 2.0. As of now, the chances of Bray Wyatt's imminent return look very thin.

WWE missed the boat with Bray Wyatt after his huge return last year

Last year at Extreme Rules, we witnessed a "moment of the year" candidate when Bray Wyatt made a thunderous return to the company. With a new version of his character, under a new regime, the WWE Universe thought that the company had something amazing on their hands.

Unfortunatley, that hope faded away even before anyone could realize it.Hall of Famer Teddy Long also felt WWE missed the boat with Wyatt while speaking to us.

"There is something wrong somewhere. I don't know what it is? They bring him back and put him out there, and then they take him away. So, I just don't understand it. Maybe the writers haven't figured out exactly what they want to do. I don't know, but I think they are missing the boat with Bray Wyatt; I really do."

Wyatt is still listed as an active superstar on WWE's official website. SummerSlam is in a few weeks time, and is one of the Big Five premium live events for WWE. These events always see big matches, returns and moments that the fans won't forget.

