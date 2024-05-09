Has WWE dropped the ball with Bron Breakker following main roster call-up?

Several NXT talents have been called up to the main roster in recent times and Bron Breakker is undeniably one of the most prominent names among them. The 26-year-old star made his WWE SmackDown debut in February this year, where he performed on the blue brand for a while before moving to Monday Night RAW during the WWE Draft 2024.

However, Breakker's recent booking on the main roster has caused a considerable deal of concern among the fans. Even though it has been several weeks since his main roster call-up, WWE has not included him in any noteworthy storylines or feuds so far. Besides, the Stamford-based promotion did not even put him in the 2024 King of The Ring tournament, despite the fact it could have been a good opportunity to showcase the young superstar.

Bron Breakker has only been annihilating his opponents in squash matches week after week without having any clear direction what was next for him. This has seemingly left the fans in a conundrum. However, it will be safe to say that WWE has not yet given up on the former NXT Champion following his main roster call-up.

The Stamford-based promotion has been extremely fastidious with him and is polishing his character on the main roster every week. WWE is possibly giving brief glimpses of his charisma to the fans before catapulting him to the big stage.

WWE seemingly has huge plans for Bron Breakker

The fact that Bron Breakker was drafted to WWE's flagship brand during the 2024 Draft indicates that the company has major plans for him. The Stamford-based promotion has been seemingly preparing him for bigger things and is currently laying out the foundation of it.

The 26-year-old star wrecking his opponents in the ring every week is a way to display his brutal strength and accentuate his character. WWE has been building Bron Breakker as a legitimate threat and credible superstar on the main roster who could pose a threat to any opponent.

One of the reasons he has been excluded from the King of The Ring tournament could be because Breakker possibly cannot afford a loss at this moment in his career. Moreover, WWE seemingly did not want to attach a moniker to him and embellish him with a crown and a throne, as it would look preposterous on his character in this early stage.

Therefore, the Triple H-led creative has been building Bron Breakker up as a human-wreaking machine and showcasing his dominance. This could be the launching pad before catapulting him into the main event scene.

