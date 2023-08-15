Has WWE found the potential replacement for Roman Reigns' Bloodline? It's not The Judgment Day

Roman Reigns' Bloodline is one of the most well-known groups in pro wrestling today. However, they have been slowly crumbling since the beginning of the year. Hence, WWE may already be looking to replace the Samoan group as the company's top faction.

The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley have formed a new alliance on WWE TV. On the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, The All Mighty claimed he wanted to bring the best out of the former RAW Tag Team Champions. Many believe the veteran may have also referenced Roman Reigns and The Bloodline later in the segment.

Towards the end of the clip, Lashley shared that SmackDown should get ready "for some new blood to run this place." Angelo Dawkins followed this by saying other superstars should better fall in line. Their words could be a reference to The Tribal Chief's group.

The up-and-coming trio has already achieved success in the singles and tag team divisions. Hence, they are widely expected to dominate the roster as a group. But they would first need to gain momentum on the blue brand.

What has happened to Roman Reigns' Bloodline?

Cracks in The Bloodline widened after Sami Zayn's betrayal at Royal Rumble 2023 and The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship loss at WrestleMania 39.

The group suffered the most significant blow after Jimmy Uso superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023. While it initially seemed like the real-life twins were on the same page in their feud with The Tribal Chief and Solo Sikoa, Jimmy recently betrayed Jey Uso. He assaulted Jey during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Title match against Reigns.

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown saw Jey "quit" the Stamford-based promotion after attacking Reigns, Sikoa, and Jimmy. It would be interesting to see what's next for the group.

Could Roman Reigns main event WrestleMania 40 with anybody from The Bloodline?

Due to the group's implosion, some fans theorized that The Head of the Table might face one of his family members at next year's WrestleMania. However, that may never have been the case.

Ringside News reported that a rematch between Cody Rhodes and Reigns was always the direction WWE wanted, even before their initial match at WrestleMania 39. However, plans could still change.

The Lashley-led group trying to replace The Bloodline will surely be a tall task.

