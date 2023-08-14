WWE fans call for blockbuster Bloodline bout to end the saga "once and for all"

WWE fans recently took to Twitter and called for a blockbuster Bloodline bout to end the saga once and for all.

The Bloodline storyline has been exceptional till now. It has featured some of the greatest moments in wrestling history, from The Usos betraying Roman Reigns to a betrayal between the twin brothers Jimmy and Jey as the former attacked the latter during his bout against Reigns at SummerSlam.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Jey took his revenge as he superkicked his family members but stunned fans when he said that he is out of WWE.

A fan posted a photo on social media and asked for a match between Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa to end the saga at Survivor Series.

"Give me this match at #SurvivorSeries and let's end this Bloodline saga once & for all."

Fans were quick to notice this post and started commenting. One fan wrote that they want to see an Elimination Chamber match to determine the next Tribal Chief.

Another fan wants to see this match happen at WWE Royal Rumble.

A user tweeted that they would want to see this match happen at Survivor Series and want to see Roman Reigns win with help from Brock Lesnar, but as soon as Reigns says he is the Head of the Table, The Rock should make an appearance.

One fan tweeted that they would want to see Paul Heyman as the special guest referee.

A fan wrote that after Jey Uso has been written off the television, this match could happen at WWE WrestleMania's main event.

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens believes The Bloodline saga is incredibly special

During an interview with Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens hailed The Bloodline storyline as something incredibly special. He also believes that the members involved in the group made it great.

"That whole story, everybody talks about it as something incredibly special and it certainly is, the story is great, but it wouldn’t have been as great if it wasn't for the players and the players being great. Man, Sami Zayn and the Usos and Roman and Solo and Paul Heyman and everybody involved in that story, fantastic players, fantastic performers," said KO.

According to a report, none of the members are set to appear for the next episode of SmackDown. You can read more about it here.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the faction's future.

What do you think about a fatal four-way between The Bloodline members? Let us know in the comments section below.

