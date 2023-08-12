Surprising next move for Roman Reigns and The Bloodline after Jey Uso quit WWE - Reports

Jey Uso quit WWE on today's episode of SmackDown after superkicking Roman Reigns and the rest of the Bloodline. The star's actions left the WWE Universe in the lurch, and even his family was caught unprepared. The company's apparent plans for the next week, or rather the lack of them, might surprise fans even more.

The week after SummerSlam is always a big week for RAW and SmackDown, as the fallout from the show can lead to new feuds forming and old storylines taking a whole new direction. That's what happened this week with The Bloodline.

After being betrayed at SummerSlam by Jimmy, Jey Uso confronted his brother on SmackDown. While Jimmy claimed he had just not wanted Jey to become corrupted, the star did not have it. While leaving, he hit Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso with superkicks before announcing that he was leaving not only the Bloodline but also SmackDown and WWE. He quit.

The follow-up episode to his quitting would excite fans, but as it turns out, they will have to wait longer than expected. Fans will be surprised to know that according to a report by PW Insider, there are no plans for the Bloodline next week.

Naturally, Jey Uso won't be on SmackDown in Toronto the week after he quit. As it turns out, Roman Reigns was neither slated for the episode. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will also be absent next week.

For now, WWE plans to have the fans wait to see what they do, and their next move for the Bloodline and Roman Reigns is to work with their absence.

Fans who are invested in the storyline will have to wait for the week after that for the story to continue.

What do you think will happen in the next chapter of Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Sneak peek of Heels Season 2 Episode 3, a show starring CM Punk and AJ Lee