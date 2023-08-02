The Bloodline storyline is "something incredibly special," Roman Reigns' long-time rival breaks character

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns and The Bloodline storyline was hailed as 'something special' by The Tribal Chief's long-time rival Kevin Owens.

Owens and Reigns were in a heated feud for the WWE Universal Championship in 2020. The two superstars faced each other twice, one time at TLC, where The Tribal Chief came out on top with some help from Jey Uso. In their other bout, the same thing happened, but this time Paul Heyman came to Reigns' aid.

Recently in an interview with Toronto Sun, Kevin Owens broke character and praised his rival and The Bloodline saga. He said that the storyline was made great by the players involved in it.

"That whole story, everybody talks about it as something incredibly special and it certainly is, the story is great, but it wouldn’t have been as great if it wasn't for the players and the players being great. Man, Sami Zayn and the Usos and Roman and Solo and Paul Heyman and everybody involved in that story, fantastic players, fantastic performers," said KO.

KO added that he has known how great Roman Reigns is for a long time now and was glad that people also started acknowledging Sami Zayn and The Usos.

"I don't know how to put it, people have known how good Roman Reigns is for a long time, but it was great to see them all open their eyes to how amazing Sami Zayn and the Usos are. Those are three guys who didn't get their flowers for way too long, and now they’re getting them." [H/T Toronto Sun]

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens' teammate Sami Zayn was a member of Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline

Before joining forces with KO, Sami Zayn was a part of The Bloodline in 2022. After he helped the members of The Bloodline on a couple of occasions, he became an "Honorary Uce" and joined the stable.

Tensions between the faction raised when Jey Uso claimed that he did not trust Zayn, which sometimes led to the duo arguing. Ultimately, Sami did not help The Bloodline when they went against Kevin Owens, as the former betrayed Roman Reigns by hitting him with a chair.

This restarted the current Tag Team Champions' on-screen friendship.

Bloodline saga has taken a massive turn in recent weeks. Jey Uso is set to take on Roman Reigns in a match at SummerSlam. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction's future.

Who do you think will win between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns?

