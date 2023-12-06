Has WWE NXT found it's own Rhea Ripley? Analyzing comparisons between the two stars 

Rhea Ripley is an enigma in WWE. She is uber-athletic and charismatic. She is a star, unlike very few others in the company, be they male or female. Rhea is one of the best wrestlers in the world. However, above all else, she is incredibly powerful.

She showed an impressive feat of strength last year. During an episode of Monday Night RAW, an angry Ripley lifted Luke Gallows up and slammed him onto the hard floor near the ring. After a year, the impressive feat has been replicated by an up-an-comer in WWE.

Lash Legend, one of the most powerful and physically imposing women in all of WWE, was in a multi-person tag team match on NXT. During the bout, she saw Monday Night RAW's Otis and lifted the big man up for a powerful slam. Not only did this replicate Ripley's big move, but it set social media ablaze.

Lash Legend caught the attention of the WWE Universe, and many people wonder if she is going to become the Rhea Ripley of the white & gold brand now. It is certainly possible, as the two stars share many similarities.

Both women are taller than most women in their division and have a power advantage. They are also both tremendously athletic. In addition to that, both are key members of stables featuring both men and women.

Realistically, there can never be another Rhea Ripley. The Australian is a once-in-a-lifetime star. Still, Lash could follow in Rhea's footsteps. The big slam was the first step in possibly becoming the real deal on NXT.

The Judgment Day has had mixed success in WWE as of late

Rhea Ripley is, of course, part of The Judgment Day. She makes up one-fifth of the stable alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace is the newest member of the group.

On one hand, things look good for the stable courtesy of all the gold they have. Damian and Finn hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. Rhea and Dominik hold the Women's World Championship and the NXT North American Championship, respectively. Priest also has the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The group has also had issues, however. The Judgment Day, along with Drew McIntyre, lost the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023, and Damian Priest has continually tried to force himself into a leadership role. To make matters worse, many believe that Dragon Lee and the Creed Brothers will soon dethrone three of the four champions. So, it seems like rocky times may be ahead for the fearsome faction.

