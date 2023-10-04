Has WWE re-drafted 27-year-old back to NXT? What we know so far

Many fans are curious if a popular star who was brought to WWE's main roster in the 2023 Draft is moving back to NXT. The star in question is former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

The 27-year-old superstar had a segment with Becky Lynch during WWE RAW that aired on YouTube and the company's various social media platforms. The brief chat indicated that Indi wanted the NXT Women's Championship back and that she may appear on NXT to attempt to reclaim it.

Indi did exactly that as she interrupted a segment that included Lynch, Lyra Valkyria, and Roxanne Perez. Indi, Roxanne, and Lyra later had a match in the show. Some wonder if this means Hartwell will be moving back to the white and gold brand full-time, but that is unlikely to be the case.

While Indi's main roster run hasn't yet been the smashing hit many had expected and hoped for, she is in a tag team with Candice LeRae. She is also potentially still in The Way, a popular stable that could be featured regularly on WWE RAW.

Her appearance on NXT could either be a one-off or done to give both her and the brand a boost. Many stars appear on both RAW or SmackDown and NXT. Indi's appearance is very likely no different.

Indi Hartwell's The Way stablemate Johnny Gargano returned to WWE RAW

Indi returned to NXT, but another member of The Way triumphantly returned to a WWE program this week. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano showed up at the end of Monday Night RAW, much to the audience's delight.

The main event of the red brand saw Gunther defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart and The Ring General were originally supposed to clash a week later, but an intense verbal spat led to the pair requesting to fight that very night.

After an intense and physical back-and-forth fight, Gunther ultimately won the bout and retained the gold. His Imperium stablemates then jumped a battered Ciampa, which led to Johnny Wrestling's WWE return.

He fought Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, ultimately hitting the Meeting In The Middle alongside Ciampa to loud applause from the audience. From there, Johnny and Tommaso hugged, signaling the reformation of DIY.

The two were former tag team champions on NXT, and no doubt hope to achieve the same success on the main roster. What this means for Indi, Candice LeRae, and Dexter Lumis remains to be seen. Could Johnny be in both DIY and The Way simultaneously? For now, fans will have to tune in to find out.

