Has WWE's Roman Reigns lost his blue checkmark? Find out if The Tribal Chief has subscribed to Twitter Blue

Roman Reigns’ current WWE title run is nothing short of extraordinary. The Tribal Chief continues to maintain his chokehold on the industry. Roman also happens to be one of the most followed WWE superstars on Twitter. Having said that, it seems that the bird app is having trouble acknowledging the Tribal Chief.

April 20, 2023, marked the end of Twitter Blue, as users knew it. The legacy blue check mark was one of the last vestiges of the pre-Elon Musk era. It was rolled out to public figures for free to curb identity theft and spam. Twitter Blue was originally supposed to end on April 1, but the billionaire shifted the end date to 4/20.

Roman Reigns lost Twitter Blue after developers purged the legacy check mark out of existence on April 20. As of this writing, the undisputed champion has not subscribed to the blue tick. It remains to be seen if he will do so in the future.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

World is against us.

I was born for this day.



For those wondering, Musk wants users to pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue. According to Twitter’s official Help Center, the paid-for feature offers “early access to select new features, like Edit Tweet.”

Roman Reigns’ WWE return date revealed

The Tribal Chief defeated Cody Rhodes in one of the most shocking endings to a WrestleMania on April 2. Reigns appeared on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 to brag about his win.

He was confronted by the American Nightmare who demanded a rematch. Brock Lesnar showed up to set up a tag team main. The rest was chaotic, to say the least.

The Tribal Chief is currently on his scheduled break after the WrestleMania season. He will return to weekly television on the April 28, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. The show will mark the beginning of the WWE Draft as well. Click here to read which superstar is likely to miss out on the draft

It remains to be seen what Triple H will have planned for Reigns after he shows up on the blue brand next week. For now, fans can only predict his booking.

