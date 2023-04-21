Major names to miss the WWE Draft 2023? 9 current stars who have been excluded from the official graphic

WWE Draft 2023 is just a week away. As revealed by Triple H two weeks ago on SmackDown, every superstar will be eligible for the draft. That said, it seems some major names might not be part of the move to RAW or SmackDown.

The promotion dropped a graphic for WWE Draft 2023 last week on SmackDown. The render shows almost the entire roster who’ll be eligible for the move once the ceremony kicks off on the blue brand next Friday.

It is worth noting that several superstars, including Randy Orton and Bray Wyatt, were missing from the graphic. This has raised speculation among fans that some superstars won’t become brand exclusive even after WWE Draft 2023.

nico @blowjork2000 Alexa nowhere to be seen Alexa nowhere to be seen https://t.co/xaBhp9FU5W

Let’s discuss which superstars could miss out on the draft based on their exclusion from the official graphic.

#1. Randy Orton

Randy Orton hasn’t competed on WWE television since he and Matt Riddle dropped the RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown. The Viper’s back injuries have kept him from competing.

Randy Orton’s exclusion from the official draft graphic could be due to his continued absence from active in-ring competition. It was recently reported that Orton’s back injury hasn’t yet healed to the point where he could make a comeback.

#2. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was supposed to have a match against Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but an undisclosed illness forced him out of the biggest event of the year. WWE didn’t even mention Wyatt’s proposed match in the buildup to WrestleMania 39.

Ringside News recently reported that nobody in WWE knows Wyatt’s status.

“The WWE creative team was told that they will be informed when he’s cleared,” said the report.

Like Orton, Wyatt’s mysterious absence could keep him out of WWE Draft 2023.

#3. Logan Paul

Logan Paul is another big name who’s missing from the official draft graphic. The Maverick had a stellar performance against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. He re-signed with the sports and entertainment juggernaut after the event.

It was reported that Logan Paul’s new deal includes a clause that could see him win a championship in WWE. It remains to be seen if the social media megastar will switch brands or stay a free agent following the draft.

#4. Big E

Big E suffered a terrible injury in the buildup to WrestleMania 38 last year. While the big man has continued to make sporadical appearances for WWE, his in-ring future remains unclear.

The New Day member was recently announced as the emcee for the Michigan Panthers. Fans will have to wait to see if the former champion gets the clearance to be eligible for WWE Draft 2023.

#5. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss last competed at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. Little Miss Bliss lost the match to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair that night. She also had an interesting interaction with Uncle Howdy, but nothing happened afterward.

The former RAW Women’s Champion surprised her fans with an appearance at The Masked Singer. She was also reportedly around for WrestleMania 39 but didn’t appear on the show. Bliss is one of the major names who could miss the WWE Draft 2023.

#6. Aliyah

Aliyah’s main roster move was a result of Draft 2021. Having said that, the NXT alumna has struggled to find her footing on SmackDown. She hasn’t competed since September, and fans are wondering if she’ll be a part of the upcoming draft.

Aliyah’s absence from the official graphic has fueled speculation that she’ll sit out the draft much like her other peers on this list.

#7. Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus returned to active in-ring competition at WrestleMania 39. She also competed in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match on WWE RAW last week. The Quintessential Diva turned heel on her partner Becky Lynch after the match.

Trish is not included in the official graphic for WWE Draft 2023. This could be due to her part-time status. There are reports that the promotion is planning to do a match between her and Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

#8. Lita

Lita made history by winning the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Becky Lynch in February 2022. She also competed at WrestleMania 39, where she suffered a black eye. WWE decided to write her off with an injury angle last week on RAW.

As reports suggest, Lita could very well be done with in-ring competition. She didn’t defend the titles with Becky Lynch and was replaced by Trish Stratus. Her absence from the official WWE Draft 2023 is graphic could hint at her departure from active contest.

#9. Carmella

Carmella was supposed to tag with Chelsea Green in the women's tag team showcase at WrestleMania 39 but was replaced by Sonya Deville. The Princess of Staten Island was also pulled from house shows for undisclosed reasons.

As of this writing, there's no update on when she will return to the squared circle. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was also not included in the official WWE Draft 2023 graphic, and her mysterious absence might have to do with that.

It remains to be seen which superstar will switch brands when WWE Draft 2023 kicks off next Friday on SmackDown.

Poll : 0 votes