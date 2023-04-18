Big E involved in major non-WWE project during recovery

Big E has been on a hiatus from WWE since March 11, 2022, after suffering an unfortunate neck injury on Friday Night SmackDown. While his in-ring career has been a topic of discussion, the former world champion will be making a major public appearance later this year.

Popular American football team Michigan Panthers have announced via their Twitter page that Big E will be the emcee at Ford Field for the 2023 season:

We’re T H R I L L E D to announce 🗣 ATTENTION 🗣We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season 🗣 ATTENTION 🗣 We’re T H R I L L E D to announce @WWEBigE as our emcee at @fordfield for the 2023 season ‼️🔥🎤 https://t.co/TKgQR8aH5X

It's worth noting that WWE's second biggest event of the year, Summerslam, will also be hosted at Ford Field, Detroit, this year on August 5th. This year's event is also notable for being only the second time the stadium has conducted a WWE show, with the last being back in 2007 for WrestleMania 23.

Hall of Famer wants Big E to return and become the face of WWE

Road Dogg recently discussed the injured star on his podcast, Oh... You Didn't Know, expressing his love for the New Day member. The tag team legend believes Big E is a wonderful human being and deserves the highest position in Stamford-based promotion if and when he makes a comeback:

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'd love to see Big E as a champion. As the face of the WWE, as the guy who goes on the Today Show with the title, dressed in a suit, you know what I mean? Because I think the human himself, he is very entertaining and very funny and very off-the-wall," said Road Dogg. "To know him is to love him. And so, I just feel like, you put the title on him, and you put him out there, and you're going to get to know it. That's when you're really going to fall in love with him." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

• WWE Champion If Big E does retire..He will go out as one of the most influential, uplifting, and most inspiring person in WWE history along with some great accolades• 7 time Tag-Team Champion• NXT Champion• 2 time IC Champion• MITB Winner• WWE Champion If Big E does retire..He will go out as one of the most influential, uplifting, and most inspiring person in WWE history along with some great accolades 💯• 7 time Tag-Team Champion • NXT Champion• 2 time IC Champion • MITB Winner• WWE Champion https://t.co/vOhnqfAw4W

You can read more about Sheamus touching on the controversial incident that gave Big E a career-threatening injury here. The veteran believes it was simply an unfortunate accident and Ridge Holland deserves another shot.

Meanwhile, Big E shared about his future, stating that he wouldn't mind taking up a non-wrestling role in WWE if he cannot compete in the ring anymore. Read more here.

What are your thoughts on Ridge Holland branching out as a singles competitor and Big E taking up a non-wrestling role if he is forced to retire? Sound off in the comments section below.

