Big E says he's open to a non-wrestling role in WWE if he can't compete in the ring anymore

Big E has stated that he's open to a non-wrestling role in WWE if he doesn't get cleared to compete.

The former WWE Champion is currently out of action due to a broken neck he sustained on an episode of SmackDown last year. He landed head-first onto the floor outside the ring after taking a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland. It is currently unknown if or when he will make a return to the squared circle on a full-time basis.

During a recent interview with PopCulture, Big E shared that he's been enjoying doing media work on behalf of WWE and other things while being sidelined. He added that he wants to do more stuff for the company while he's not wrestling.

"Being able to go to these college campuses and talk to athletes and let them know about WWE and the opportunities here ... really resonates [with me]. Because I remember being 23 years old [and] a 'failed' football player at Iowa dealing with a bunch of injuries and then trying to figure out [my] entire life. I really love being involved in that way and I'm sure there will be other ways as well that I can be involved while I'm not in the ring," he said. (H/T Fightful)

Big E reflects on his WWE Championship run

The New Day member captured his first WWE Championship during an episode of RAW in September 2021 after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He held the gold until Day 1, where he dropped it to Brock Lesnar.

During the same interview, Big E revealed that he wanted to have a longer reign as WWE Champion.

"It was a great learning experience for me. It was one of those things where, you know, if I’m being honest, I wanted more. I didn’t feel like I had the best reign. I feel like there was a lot of meat left on the bone, a lot more that we could have done there so yeah, for me, I was really fortunate and really blessed to have that opportunity and really grateful for it as well," he said.

Big E hasn't been on WWE TV since 2021. Fans are eagerly waiting to see him back in the ring.

