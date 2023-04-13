Big E must return and become the face of WWE after winning the world title, feels current backstage executive

While there continues to be uncertainty over Big E's future in pro wrestling, WWE veteran Road Dogg hopes the former world champion can return and have a proper run with the company's biggest prize.

Brian James spoke at length about his admiration for Big E during a special episode of his Oh...You Didn't Know podcast this week and wished to see the New Day member be pushed as the face of WWE.

Big E might have had a stint with the WWE Championship in 2021, but even the superstar himself wasn't satisfied with the quality of his reign, which ended rather abruptly at the hands of Brock Lesnar at the Day 1 Premium Live Event in January 2022.

Road Dogg has been a massive supporter of Big E since his days as the SmackDown head writer and explained why he loved the superstar and wanted to see him get the opportunity to be the undisputed top guy in WWE.

Beyond his wrestling character, the tag team legend was a big fan of the New Day Member as a human being, who he believed was funny and entertaining and deserved to be successful at the highest level in wrestling.

"I don't know what will happen in the future, but I'd love to see Big E as a champion. As the face of the WWE, as the guy who goes on the Today Show with the title, dressed in a suit, you know what I mean? Because I think the human himself, he is very entertaining and very funny and very off-the-wall," said Road Dogg. "To know him is to love him. And so, I just feel like, you put the title on him, and you put him out there, and you're going to get to know it. That's when you're really going to fall in love with him." [From 27:58 - 28:32]

Road Dogg on the one thing about WWE's Big E "that pulled him in"

As noted above, Road Dogg has been a proponent of Big E's skills as a pro wrestler for many years and revealed that he particularly liked the 37-year-old's promo style.

Describing it as how a Southern Baptist Preacher would deliver lines on the microphone, the Hall of Famer highlighted Big E's energy and versatility with his promos.

Road Dogg admitted that, back when he called the shots on SmackDown's creative team, he always wanted the world to see how charismatic Big E was when given the creative freedom to express himself.

The WWE legend added:

"Also, what reaches inside of me and grabs a hold of me is when he used to cut those promos, sort of like a Southern Baptist Preacher, but he would get into it and be serious, and it was that cadence. It pulled me in, and I loved it, man! I wanted the world to see it, and maybe, they will one day." [28:42 - 29:10]

Big E has not wrestled since suffering a serious neck injury last March, and while there are no updates regarding his in-ring return, almost every wrestling fan is praying that he gets to continue his career in WWE.

If he does return, would you like to see him win the world championship? Sound off in the comments section.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit "Oh You Didn't Know?" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes