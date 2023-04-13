Logan Paul contract renewal: Which WWE title should The Maverick pursue if not the main one?

Logan Paul’s rookie year in WWE culminated with a stunning loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick renewed his contract with the sports entertainment juggernaut and is expected to be make appearances this time around.

Logan hinted at a possible title run during a recent interview with ESPN. The social media megastar claimed he wouldn’t have agreed to a new contract if he didn’t believe he was capable of going after a WWE belt.

The 26-year-old didn’t explicitly mention which title he wanted to win. But there’s very much the possibility of him getting in contention for the United States Championship, the top title on Monday Night RAW where the Maverick is a regular feature.

Logan Paul’s WWE title hopes were dashed to the ground after he failed to beat Roman Reigns. He thus failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in November 2022.

With the WWE draft set to return sometime in the near future, the YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-pro wrestler could very well be exclusive to RAW. This will automatically put him in a comfortable position to challenge for the workman’s title on the red brand.

Does Logan Paul’s new WWE contract guarantee him $15 million?

The 28-year-old superstar's WWE title aspirations may come to fruition now that the megastar has signed a new contract with the promotion. There were also speculations that the contract would give Logan a ludicrous amount of money over the next three years.

According to a new report from Ringside News, Logan's deal is not $15 million. The outlet noted that “while nobody we spoke to has actually put their eyes to Logan Paul’s contract, that $15 million figure is out of the realm of possibility.”

It remains to be seen how WWE will utilize Logan Paul following the renewal of his contract. So far, it’s been great for the Maverick in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

