Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins: Have the two stars faced each other one-on-one in WWE before?

Cody Rhodes has been one of the most talked-about pro wrestlers on the planet lately. He, alongside his wife Brandi Rhodes, parted ways with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year, which left fans in shock and disbelief.

Since the announcement, rumors of a potential WWE return have been running rampant. Fans are already wondering which superstars The American Nightmare will face following his return to Vince McMahon's company.

One of the names that pops up in this regard is Seth Rollins. Both superstars are exceptionally talented wrestlers, and Rollins has not been booked for a WrestleMania match as of yet.

The two were in WWE at the same time for about four years. Throughout that time, both shared the ring on many occasions. However, most of these were tag-team matches where Rollins teamed up with Roman Reigns and Rhodes teamed up with Goldust.

This brings up an interesting question—have the two former Intercontinental Champions ever locked horns in a singles match?

The answer is pretty ambiguous. Though they have faced each other in singles contests on two occasions, both were untelevised dark matches.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins first faced off on the 12 December 2010 episode of SmackDown in a dark match, two years before The Architect made his main roster debut.

The next time they squared off was on the 3 November 2012 SmackDown House Show. Rhodes stood tall in both contests, and a televised rematch is much-needed at this point.

Cody Rhodes has reportedly already signed with WWE

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, multiple WWE sources have confirmed.



Rhodes inked his deal about 10-14 days ago.



- PWInsider Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE, multiple WWE sources have confirmed. Rhodes inked his deal about 10-14 days ago.- PWInsider https://t.co/C5ItzKHW89

While the rumors until now have been that Rhodes might sign with WWE, recent reports indicate that the deal has already been closed. The former TNT Champion is now under contract with Vince McMahon's company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, both parties came to an agreement 10-14 days ago and WWE has since dropped numerous Easter eggs concerning Cody Rhodes.

Most of these references are made around Seth Rollins, which further enforces the speculation that WWE is planning this clash of titans to take place at WrestleMania.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter feels the same about his return:

“Yeah, he's coming,” said Meltzer. “I mean, that's it. He's coming, he's wrestling Seth at WrestleMania unless something changes, and I don't expect… I sure watched this [Raw] not thinking anything's changing.”

What do you think? Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE? Who will he likely face? Share your opinions in the comments section below.

