As head of WWE for more than 30 years, Vince McMahon gave many superstars their big break. One of the biggest stars under McMahon's regime was Dusty Rhodes, who, along with his son Cody, was recently on the receiving end of some criticism from UFC legend Chael Sonnen.

The Rhodes and McMahon families are two of wrestling's most iconic bloodlines, with many of them working in the wrestling industry in various roles. In 2016, Cody Rhodes chose to leave the McMahons and WWE as he wanted to make a name for himself on the independent scene.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Chael Sonnen took shots at both Cody and Dusty Rhodes, indicating that neither of them would be as successful as they are today without the help of Vince McMahon.

"Your father looked like he had no athleticism, but Vince made him millions... Tattoos his neck, turned on the business." [From 1:17:00 to 1:17:15]

Cody Rhodes returned to World Wrestling Entertainment last April, and now he is set for the biggest match of his career. The American Nightmare will take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at WrestleMania 39.

WWE Hall of Famer told Vince McMahon he did not want to resign

In 2015, the icon duo of D-Von and Bubba Ray Dudley, The Dudley Boyz, made their triumphant return to World Wrestling Entertainment as they looked to take on the best teams at the time.

After battling with many top tag teams, the duo was simply on the roster to put the younger guys over. Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bubba (a.k.a Bully Ray) stated why he chose not to resign a year after his return.

"I told Vince I couldn't do the Dudley thing the way he wanted it. We did it for a year. Vince sat me and D-Von and said, 'Here's what I want you to do. Work with The New Day, help them get over. Work with The Usos, help them get over. Work with Wyatts, help them get over. And then whoever else we throw at you'. Okay, you got it, no problem. The boss sat us down. This is how much he's paying us. This is what he needs. You got it, but after a year of doing it - okay, I'm burned out on The Dudleys and I know I got Bully Ray in my back pocket." H/T (Sportskeeda)

Alongside teams like The New Day, The Hardys, The Usos, and Demolition, The Dudley Boyz is arguably one of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time

