"He was a big help" - WWE Superstar on Brock Lesnar's guidance

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar played a big role in Gable Steveson's decision to sign with the company, as per the 21-year-old star.

Steveson recently had a chat with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. The latest WWE signee revealed that he personally found Brock Lesnar's career path to be quite helpful. Although the Olympic gold medalist wants to pave his own way as a superstar, he stated that Lesnar gave him some guidance in regards to a potential pro-wrestling career.

“Besides talking to guys like Lesnar and Triple H and such, I haven’t actually talked to another collegiate wrestler in WWE….[Brock] was a good part [of the decision] because the Brock Lesnar path, like we talked about, he started with WWE and went to the NFL and made it to the final stages of being on the team, then went to UFC. So, I mean the Brock Lesnar route is helpful for me, and I want to pave my own way and have my own destiny. He was a big help in this, and it was cool that he gave me some guidance,” said Gable. [H/T 411Mania]

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson have trained together in the past

The Beast Incarnate certainly sees something in Steveson. When Paul Heyman attempted to arrange a training session between the Olympic gold medalist and Lesnar, the latter helped the 21-year-old in every way possible.

Check out the video below to watch Brock Lesnar practicing with Gable Steveson:

Lesnar made his WWE main roster debut in 2002. It has been almost two decades since then and he is still one of the biggest draws in the business. The Beast Incarnate's UFC run, which occurred between his two WWE stints, turned him into a mainstream star and helped him bag a lucrative contract with Vince McMahon's company in 2012.

Gable Steveson has a lot to learn in the coming years, and with the likes of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman mentoring him, the future looks bright for the WWE rookie.

