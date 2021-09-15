Paul Heyman says he arranged for Brock Lesnar to train with current WWE Superstar

Gable Steveson and Brock Lesnar's training session at the University of Minnesota was arranged by Paul Heyman, as per the latter's latest comments.

Paul Heyman recently spoke with TMZ about WWE's latest recruit: 21-year-old Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson. Heyman heaped praise on himself while talking about Steveson's Olympic success. He claimed that he helped Steveson win the gold medal at the Olympics.

"I am personally responsible for all of Gable Steveson's right business decisions in his life and his gold medal and his Hodge trophy and his NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship.

"I had everything with Gable Steveson winning the Olympic gold medal. I arranged for Gable Steveson to train with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, which helped Gable Steveson win the NCAA Division 1 Heavyweight championship. Then he used my strategy to win the gold medal in the Olympics," said Heyman.

Brock Lesnar and Gable Steveson are good friends in real life

Brock Lesnar is one of the most successful superstars in the history of professional wrestling. Lesnar doesn't generally interact with people and stays away from the limelight. The fact that he took time out of his schedule to train with Steveson speaks volumes about what he thinks of the young gun.

As for Heyman, arranging a training session with Lesnar and Steveson indicates that he believes in the Olympic star as well. Steveson recently bagged a deal with WWE and has a long road ahead of him in the promotion.

Best wrestler in the world coming to the best wrestling company in the world!!! Love to see it! Gable Steveson is WWE! https://t.co/CDDttbwX8J — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) September 9, 2021

It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of WOR that WWE has already started discussions for a possible Lesnar vs Steveson match at a future WrestleMania. The match in question could be billed as a "passing of the torch" affair.

Lesnar and Heyman are currently involved in a storyline on WWE SmackDown. Lesnar finally came face to face with Heyman and Roman Reigns on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Beast Incarnate was about to hit an F5 on Heyman, but Reigns and The Usos came to his rescue.

