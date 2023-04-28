"He was my boyfriend – well, at least I thought so" – When Charlotte Flair had a huge crush on WWE Hall of Famer

Charlotte Flair has disclosed a lot of details about her life outside of WWE over the years. In 2017, the multi-time Women's Champion even revealed that she once had a huge crush on one of her father's most iconic opponents, Sting.

At Starrcade 1993, Ric Flair defeated Big Van Vader to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. Charlotte, aged seven at the time, joined the post-match celebrations backstage with Ricky Steamboat, Sting, and several others.

In the book Second Nature: The Legacy of Ric Flair and the Rise of Charlotte, The Queen confessed her secret admiration for Sting:

"After the match, we were all in the locker room as part of a segment with Mean Gene [Okerlund]," Charlotte Flair wrote. "During our interview, Ricky Steamboat and Sting came in to congratulate my dad. No one knew this at the time, but I had a huge crush on Sting. He was my boyfriend – well, at least I thought so."

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Mean Gene Okerlund holds court with Ric Flair and his family after "The Nature Boy" defeated Big Van Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade '93. Mean Gene Okerlund holds court with Ric Flair and his family after "The Nature Boy" defeated Big Van Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade '93. https://t.co/nKKcXHRPYD

Ric Flair and Sting are good friends in real life. In the ring, the two crossed paths more than a hundred times in one-on-one matches between 1987 and 2011.

Charlotte Flair later worked alongside Sting in WWE

One of the biggest moments of Charlotte Flair's career came in 2016 when she beat Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 32. In the days leading up to the show, the then-Divas Champion participated in interviews with 2016 Hall of Fame inductee Sting and other high-profile WWE stars.

Charlotte wrote about her experience being interviewed alongside so many legendary names:

"We had a press event at Reunion Tower. I was in a group with Stephanie McMahon, John Cena, Sting, Roman Reigns, Chris Jericho, and my dad. I walked around the room with the Divas Championship on my shoulder and talked about the women's wrestling movement. My dad was next to me, and AT&T Stadium was in the background. How did I go from driving to work every morning debating who I was and what I stood for to being center stage?"

Many years later, Charlotte is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of her generation. Away from the squared circle, she married former WWE Superstar and current AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo in 2022.

