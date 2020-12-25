"He can see things in you that you perhaps can't see in yourself," says top star about Vince McMahon

A top WWE Superstar recently said that Vince McMahon can see potential in a wrestler that the star may not even know that they have. Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about the WWE Chairman and how he has the talent to pick out wrestlers who could become big stars in his company.

Vince McMahon picked Drew McIntyre to be "The Chosen One" in WWE and a future WWE Champion over a decade ago.

In his recent appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions, Drew McIntyre spoke about how Vince McMahon can spot talent. Austin said that when Vince McMahon originally chose Drew McIntyre to be "The Chosen One", he was "on to something" but that it took a while for McIntyre to live up to his promise. In the interview, Drew McIntyre stated that Vince McMahon sees things in a wrestler that the wrestler himself may not be able to see in him.

"It's interesting, you know, he can see things in you that you perhaps can't see in yourself. And it takes perhaps a while for the talent to bring it out, if he ever brings it out. But he can see it in there, and it's a case of can he bring it out or inevitably it's gonna have to be you that brings it out - and sometimes it takes a long time to get there, and when he finally goes, 'I saw it in you, it's cool that it finally came out,'" said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre on promo class conducted by Vince McMahon

In the same Broken Skull Sessions podcast, Drew McIntyre said that Vince McMahon conducted promo class for younger stars on the WWE roster during his first stint in the company.

Drew McIntyre and Vince McMahon

He said that Vince McMahon would pick a random topic and the wrestlers were expected to apply the lessons taught to them in promo class. Vince McMahon wanted the stars to have a "big finish" to their promos, and McIntyre revealed that he once mimicked throwing a bottle at the WWE Chairman during his promo.

