"He changed my life" - 10-year wrestling veteran says Jeff Jarrett sent him his first contract and left Impact Wrestling [Exclusive]

Jeff Jarrett has undoubtedly been one of the most influential figures in wrestling over the past two decades. His legacy extends well beyond his in-ring career, where he is a bonafide WWE and TNA [Impact Wrestling] Hall of Famer. The current Impact Wrestling star explained how Jarrett changed his life.

Jeff Jarrett isn't active in the ring anymore, but he has made his presence in professional wrestling through various means in the last few years, whether it's his podcast or association with different promotions. His ultimate legacy, however, was with WWE and WCW in the 1990s, and TNA/Impact Wrestling in the 2000s and 2010s.

One such figure who he has been massive to is current Impact Wrestling star Mahabali Shera. Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the UnSKripted podcast, Shera explained his love and gratitude towards Jeff Jarrett, who changed his life by offering him a contract with Impact Wrestling:

"Jeff Jarrett changed my life. In 2012, when we did the Ring Ka King show, I was scared and nervous. We didn't have any wrestling school at the time. I was just praying for two-and-a-half years. I kept texting only one person - Jeff Jarrett. He replied to me asking 'Do you want to be a wrestler?'. I said yes, this is what I've been looking for two years. He said 'ok, I'm going to send you a contract'. He sent me a contract and then he left TNA [Impact Wrestling]. I was super scared because I didn't know what to do. This is a guy who sent me a contract and changed my life. I have so much respect for him, he knows that. Everyone knows that, and whenever he needs me, he knows me. He loved me and I love him. Thank you, Jeff." (22:00-23:15)

It was a confusing time for Shera as Jarrett was responsible for the door opening, while also leaving around that time. However, Jarrett will make on-and-off returns with the promotion.

Jeff Jarrett is one of the few who knows the talent and backstage perspective on matters

One of the reasons why Triple H was credited as being such a great backstage figure is that he knew how things stood from the talent's side, being a part of that for most of his career. While Jeff Jarrett may not have had the same type of impact, he is one of the few names in wrestling who can truly claim to have both the experience of a talent as well as a key backstage figure.

His years at Impact Wrestling, while not perfect, is a testament to his overall legacy in the wrestling business.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer going forward.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit UnSKripted on YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Neda Ali