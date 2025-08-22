“He definitely stuck a little tongue in there” - 3 Insane Stories about Mandy Rose’s time in WWE

Former WWE star Mandy Rose was once one of the most prominent names in the company's women's division. The star reigned as a dominant NXT Women’s Champion before she abruptly lost the title and was unexpectedly released.

Ad

While Rose was released for her intimate pictures that she shared on her premium site, fans questioned WWE’s decision. Rose is not a part of WWE anymore, but she keeps on sharing stories about her time in the company, and some have turned out to be surprisingly insane. Let’s check out a few of the most insane stories about her time in the company.

#3. Mandy Rose was ‘too sexy’ for WWE

Right when Rose started her main roster career in the company, she was given quite an instruction. After a successful run in NXT, the star moved to the main roster and was told that she was ‘too sexy’ for WWE.

Ad

Trending

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Further, Rose was directed to take it down a notch, which eventually ended up ruining parts of her storyline. During a conversation with former WWE superstar Cora Jade on her own podcast, Rose revealed that she was not trying to be sexy and it all came out naturally, but it was a problem for the company at that point.

“When I first got to the main roster I was like the golden goddess and the sexy one from Tough Enough and whatever, and I was told to take it down a notch, ‘You’re too sexy.’ So, now I’m going, ‘To be honest, I’m not even trying to be sexy,’ I just am, I wasn’t trying. But then what do you think happened when they told me to take it down a notch or I’m being too sexy?”

Ad

Ad

#2. Mandy Rose’s on-screen relationship was out of line

One of the most dynamic on-screen relationships over the past few years was seen between Mandy Rose and Otis. During the pandemic, the couple turned up the heat every time they were seen together, and the angle turned out to be very successful.

In a marquee moment of the relationship, Mandy Rose and Otis were seen kissing each other, which eventually went out of line. Rose revealed in an interview that while their on-screen relationship was fake, Otis slipped his tongue a little during the kiss.

Ad

“He definitely stuck a little tongue in there. I was like, ‘whoa, Otis, take it easy over there. Let’s just do…[laughs].’ Like, when you actually think about it, though, that was wild.”

Ad

#1. Rose was once forced to clean the ring

Back during her early days in the company, Rose was a part of NXT, alongside her now-husband Tino Sabbatelli. During this time, a herpes outbreak took place in the company’s iconic Performance Center, which made headlines all around the globe.

On their podcast, Power Alphas, the couple revealed that the outbreak led to them cleaning the rings in NXT, which was quite surprising to fans.

Ad

"Then we had to clean the rings in NXT, because there was a herpes outbreak. I don't even know if everyone knows that one. Remember Daria [Sonya Deville] had the Ninja Turtles thing on with the vacuum. I think this is the beautiful thing, too, that I get why they do this for most people, as well as because there's always, you know, a bottom. You always have to work your way out. But things have changed a lot in WWE."

While Rose is no longer a part of WWE, fans await her return to the company sometime in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!