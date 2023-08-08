"He deserves better" – WWE star blasts Megan Rapinoe

Megan Rapinoe has received widespread criticism on social media after she failed to acknowledge a child while signing a football for him. Many athletes and celebrities hit out at the United States soccer star after the footage resurfaced, including WWE wrestler Veer Mahaan.

The incident occurred in 2019 at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. In a seven-second clip, Rapinoe quickly signed a football for a young boy without making eye contact. She then gave the ball back to him while looking in a different direction.

Mahaan took to Twitter to describe Rapinoe's actions as "gross." He also accused her of disrespecting the fan:

"Gross. Never disregard the people that make you. The kindness you give or deny especially affects young fans and is never forgotten. This kid had an opportunity to meet a hero to him and he deserves better... at least respect. Shame."

Television presenter Piers Morgan shared the video on Twitter. He and tennis player Nick Kyrgios agreed that Rapinoe showed "diabolical arrogance."

Why so many people are upset with Megan Rapinoe

The re-emergence of the video comes days after Megan Rapinoe missed a crucial penalty kick for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT). The 38-year-old was one of three players who failed to score as the USWNT lost a penalty shootout against Sweden. As a result, the United States are now out of the World Cup.

Rapinoe, competing in her final World Cup match, caused controversy immediately after the game. While some players left the pitch in tears, the USWNT legend joked and smiled during a post-match interview:

"Yeah, it's a tough one," Rapinoe said. "There's just some dark, dark comedy in me missing a penalty in my last game ever [laughs]. So, yeah. I mean, that's a sick joke. Yeah, that's a sick joke. I can't believe it. I never even hit them over ever when they're saved. So, yeah, that's just how it goes."

The two-time World Cup winner also divided social media users after making a separate comment after the game. Asked about standout moments from her career, she claimed the USWNT "changed the world forever" by fighting for equal pay with the men's team.

