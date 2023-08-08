"One thing me and Piers Morgan agree on"- Nick Kyrgios reacts to Megan Rapinoe's 'diabolically arrogant' fan interaction

Nick Kyrgios is in complete agreement with Piers Morgan, who called out USWNT star Megan Rapinoe for being "arrogant" in the aftermath of her team's early exit from the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Going into the tournament as the two-time defending champions, expectations for the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) were sky-high. The Stars and Stripes, however, crashed out in the Round of 16, losing to Sweden 5-4 on penalties after Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelley O'Hara missed their spot-kicks.

Rapinoe, in particular, has been at the receiving end of harsh criticism for laughing after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

In 2019, while in attendance at the ESPYS Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Rapinoe was seen signing a ball for a young fan. Although she delivered the autograph, the USWNT superstar visibly failed to acknowledge the boy and even looked the other way while handing the signed ball back.

Piers Morgan took to Twitter to call out Megan Rapinoe's ignorant demeanour, initially back when it first surfaced.

"Wow. Doesn't even look at him.. such an arrogant piece of work" Morgan tweeted.

The same video resurfaced once again in light of Rapinoe's latest fumble, and Morgan was quick to double down on his opinion of the USWNT star.

"Doesn't even look at him. Diabolical arrogance," tweeted Morgan.

Kyrgios took to Twitter to stand in agreement with Morgan, jokingly stating:

"Hahahahahaha one thing me and Piers [Morgan] agree on."

The former World No. 13 has a habit of finding himself in the midst of controversies both on and off the court, earning him the title of the 'bad boy' of tennis. The Aussie has been out with injury for nearly all of 2023 and is yet to confirm a date for his return to the tour.

"Here if you need anything" - Nick Kyrgios comforts Matteo Berrettini after revelations of mental health struggles

Nick Kyrgios talks to the press at the 2023 Wimbledon Championship

In a recent interview, Italian tennis star Matteo Berrettini opened up about his issues with mental health and physical struggles. World No. 92 Nick Kyrgios has been an advocate for mental health awareness after struggling with it himself and offered support to the Italian.

During the interview, Matteo Berrettini said:

"The darkness seems to have no end, it seems to swallow you because instead of standing still and breathing, you dig yourself an abyss. They were bad moments, which I did not like."

With Berrettini's revelations doing the rounds on social media, Kyrgios offered the World No. 40 a sympathetic shoulder and stated that he could reach out to him if needed.

"Sorry to hear big fella! Glad you got out of it though! Here if you need anything," tweeted Nick Kyrgios.

