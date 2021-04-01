"He don't even take my phone calls!" - Vince McMahon's interesting relationship with former WWE Superstar

WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin has disclosed some interesting details about his relationship with Vince McMahon.

Austin became one of the most iconic WWE Superstars of all time during the company’s Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His on-screen rivalry with McMahon is widely viewed as the greatest feud in WWE history.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Austin clarified that he has “so much love and respect” in real life for McMahon. He also jokingly revealed how the WWE Chairman no longer responds to his calls and texts immediately.

“Vince is a super interesting guy – you should talk to him one of these days. I have so much love and respect for that guy, it’s unbelievable. Hey, he don’t even take my phone calls! But I tell you, back when I was working on top, when I called Vince that phone didn’t ring a half time before he picked it up. Now I’ll send him a text message and I’ll get an answer back in a couple of days, so times have changed for me too, buddy.”

Austin recently confirmed he has not been invited to WrestleMania 37. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10-11.

Steve Austin on Vince McMahon “putting guys out of business”

Vince McMahon has bought several wrestling companies, including ECW and WCW

In 2001, Vince McMahon purchased WWE’s biggest rival, WCW. Steve Austin, who previously worked for WCW, said his former boss refused to admit he “put guys out of business.”

“I used to ask him, ‘Man, when you put all these guys out of business…’ He goes, ‘Steve, I didn’t put everybody out of business. They simply didn’t have the force that I had or the vision,’ and he goes on and on and on. It’s one of those Vince-isms, master of the Jedi mind tricks.”

Although Austin rarely appears on WWE television, he is still associated with Vince McMahon’s company. The WWE legend hosts his own interview series, Broken Skull Sessions, on the WWE Network.

