WWE Hall Of Famer confirms that he will not be present at WrestleMania 37

WrestleMania 37 is just a few weeks away, and WWE have all but confirmed the match card for the two-night event.

Many fans are now wondering if any WWE legends will be making a special appearance. However, one WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed that he will not be present at WrestleMania.

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has confirmed that he will not be present at the Show of Shows. Austin revealed in a recent interview that WWE did not reach out to him about an appearance.

The Texas Rattlesnake sat down with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman to discuss the upcoming edition of WrestleMania. When asked if he will be involved in WrestleMania 37, Steve Austin revealed there are no plans for him to make an appearance.

That being said, Austin stated that he is interested in making an appearance at WrestleMania 38 and 39.

"They didn’t reach out to me this year. I think they got their hands full with what they’re doing. I think it only makes sense for me to come back maybe in Texas or LA. It’d be great to go back to Dallas. So we’ll see what happens there, but I’m fine sitting at the house watching this one. We’ve been trying to move out of LA and move permanently over here to Nevada. So we’ve had a ton of stuff going on. I’ll be watching. I’m okay not being there."

Steve Austin may not be at WrestleMania 37, but he has confirmed that he would like to be present for the next two editions. The Texas Rattlesnake is planning to permanently move to Nevada and has a home in Texas, so it should be possible for him to attend the upcoming 'Mania in Dallas.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will host WrestleMania 37

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin may not be attending WrestleMania 37, but one Hall of Famer will be at the event - Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster will be hosting the Showcase of the Immortals alongside WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil.

The Immortal Hulk Hogan last hosted WrestleMania seven years ago at WrestleMania 30.

