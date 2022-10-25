"He kind of sh** on them” - Former ECW star on CM Punk potentially returning to WWE under Triple H

ECW legend Francine doesn't think CM Punk would want to return to WWE if the option was available to him.

CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to capture the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4th. It was his second reign as champion, and just like the first, CM Punk wound up relinquishing the title without a single defense.

The 43-year-old launched a now-infamous tirade following the pay-per-view and mocked AEW's EVPs and several wrestlers while Tony Khan was seated next to him. A brawl then broke out backstage, resulting in CM Punk and The Elite being suspended and stripped of their championships.

Former ECW star Francine discussed the CM Punk and AEW situation on a recent edition of her Eyes Up Here podcast. With rumors circulating of Punk potentially signing with WWE, Francine expressed her doubts about the possibility.

"Do we really think that Punk wants another run (with WWE)?" said Francine. "Has he been out there saying, 'You know, I want another WWE run?' He kind of left there like 'eh'. He kind of s*** on them. It wasn't the best departure from what I recall. He gets an offer years later from AEW, this stuff happens. Unfortunately, he's out again. Do we know that he wants to continue in this business?" [00:20-00:54]

The ECW legend then wondered if people would care as much about CM Punk now that they've just watched him return in All Elite Wrestling.

"Because it's WWE, does he get that massive pop because he returns back to that company who got rid of him years ago? Or, does he bow out gracefully and say, 'Well, I gave it another run, it didn't work out the way I wanted it to. I got some money, I'll sit home and relax. I'll do other things'. Maybe not MMA or independent wrestling, but maybe there's other things he can do with his life." [04:28 - 04:54]

Wrestling veteran says now would be the perfect time for Triple H to bring CM Punk back to WWE

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently disclosed on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast that now would be the perfect time for Triple H to bring CM Punk back to the company.

The legendary manager stated that The Game can show the world that he will put business ahead of personal feelings if he brought the 43-year-old back to the company.

"Now would be the perfect time for Triple H to show the world that he will put business in front of personal feelings. Because again one of the greatest lines in the history of wrestling, it was never uttered on television was what [CM] Punk said to Triple H in the locker room: ‘I don’t need to work with you, you need to work with me.'"

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”



- @FightfulSelect According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything.CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,” According to one WWE source “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can't see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW,”- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/pDNt7j5irL

CM Punk was injured during his match at AEW All Out and will be out of action for several months. Time will tell if he somehow finds his way back to the company down the line.

Would you like to see CM Punk back in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Eyes Up Here podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : 0 votes