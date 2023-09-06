"He leads by example" – Triple H once opened up about CM Punk in a WWE documentary

CM Punk's AEW contract was recently terminated following a backstage altercation with fellow wrestler Jack Perry at the All In event in London. While it might be difficult to believe right now, the Chicago native was once viewed as a model professional by his peers. Even Triple H, WWE's Chief Content Officer, has been known to praise Punk's behind-the-scenes attitude in the past.

The controversial star was the subject of a WWE DVD, Best in the World, in 2012. The set included 12 of Punk's most notable matches, plus a two-hour documentary about his career. Several high-profile names spoke in the documentary, from John Cena and Lita to The Miz and Triple H.

Reflecting on Punk's journey to stardom, Triple H gave The Voice of the Voiceless credit for setting a good example to younger wrestlers:

"He's a top guy, he's a marquee guy, but not just to the world, not just to the fans, not just on the marquee. He's a leader in the locker room now. He's respected. He leads by example."

Veteran WWE producer Michael Hayes also praised CM Punk, noting that he always had time to lend advice to up-and-coming stars:

"He has become a leader, and not so much a loner, and he's embracing that. He's going to the younger talent, talking to them, helping them tweak their matches, discuss them, and he's enjoying this big brother feel, if you will. Whether he wants to admit it or not, he is, and I saw it, and he's having a good time."

Punk's willingness to help others was a recurring theme throughout the documentary. He even highlighted it as a key reason why he signed a new three-year contract with WWE in 2011.

Triple H commented on CM Punk's disappointing title reign

The documentary also told the story of CM Punk's first WWE World Heavyweight Championship victory in 2008. Punk won the title from Edge after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. However, his tenure as champion lasted just 69 days before WWE's higher-ups stripped him of the title as part of a storyline.

Triple H, a creative team member at the time, explained that Punk was not ready to hold the gold at that stage of his career:

"I'm a real big believer in the title doesn't make the guy; the guy makes the title. And I think it was kind of like the championship was trying to make him, and I don't think it works that way. I think it's the opposite."

Punk recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship twice in 2009. He also held the WWE Championship twice before walking out on the company in 2014.

Would you like to see CM Punk back in WWE one day? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit CM Punk: Best in the World and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena