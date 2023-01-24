"He looks like the same Cody to me" - Former WWE superstar discusses Cody Rhodes recovery

It seems like The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes is looking as good as ever before, according to his wife.

Brandi Rhodes was on Steve Fall's Ten Count and discussed her husband's return to the company and how it is the most compelling story right now for her:

"As far as wrestling is concerned, for me the most intriguing story is Cody trying to capture his dream. It's been so fantastic except for the injury portion, but it's just been really great to see him reconnect with this audience, kind of be completely welcomed back home coming back to WWE, and for them to have his back in this journey. It's really, really fun to see and I'm excited for him to get back."

Rhodes has been out of action since wrestling his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle at the June 2022 premium live event. However, according to his wife, it is like he never had surgery in the first place.

"All of the work that he's been doing to get back has been really good. I went with him to his physical therapist yestreday to finally see, because he's been ragging on me the entire time, 'you have'nt come, you haven't come.' So I'm like 'Okay, I'm coming to see', and I was really impressed with how he looks now. He doesn't look like anything happened, which is crazy because he had major surgery so he looks like the same Cody to me. The muscle mass is all there. He looks ready to me." h/t WrestlingNews.co

Cody Rhodes has not been on television since the following edition of Monday Night RAW, where he was attacked by Rollins and written off television.

He was not on the show until pre-taped videos were released at the beginning of 2023. This culminated with The American Nightmare announcing himself for the Royal Rumble match.

What will Cody Rhodes be doing at Wrestlemania?

According to betting sites, Cody Rhodes is currently the favorite to win the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match. This would subsequently lead to him fighting for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania in April.

🐇⭕️ @jordantipping8 My pick to win the man royal rumble match @CodyRhodes My pick to win the man royal rumble match @CodyRhodes https://t.co/Jvns3dKDCa

Rhodes returned to WWE at last year's WrestleMania. He made it clear that he wanted to claim the WWE Championship, a title that his father Dusty Rhodes was never able to capture throughout his illustrious career.

There is definitely a story to be told there, but there have also been reports of him potentially facing off against Seth Rollins once again at this year's Mania event.

Should The American Nightmare be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

Also check out: 10 Crazy Royal Rumble botches that shocked everyone

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes