"He makes no mistakes" - WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praises SmackDown legend ahead of SummerSlam title match (Exclusive)

There are few bigger legends on SmackDown and all of WWE than Rey Mysterio. He is set to compete for the SmackDown tag team titles alongside his son, Dominik Mysterio, at SummerSlam 2021.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's 'Smack Talk,' WWE veteran Dutch Mantell praised Rey Mysterio for his recent match against Jey Uso. He specifically highlighted what the legendary luchador brings to the table:

"I look at Rey Mysterio. He is f'n tremendous. He's the gold medalist of WWE because he makes no mistakes. Almost everything he does is spot on. His timing and his matches are enjoyable. In a house show, they'd probably have gone 15-16 minutes. If anybody wants to learn, they should watch Rey Mysterio go about his duties and you would understand what it takes to succeed in this business." Mantell continued, "Here's a guy who started in Mexico, weighed 150 pounds, and worked his way to this spot here in WWE - through hard work. He's never given up and he's very, very good."

Check out the entire Smack Talk episode in the video below:

Rey Mysterio lost to Jey Uso this week after an accidental distraction from Dominik Mysterio. Despite the outcome, the father-son duo still has a chance to become two-time SmackDown Tag Team Champions at SummerSlam.

Rey Mysterio's recent SmackDown stint

Rey Mysterio was a legend well before his 2018 WWE return. He has been a WWE title challenger on RAW and, more recently, a Universal title challenger on SmackDown.

Rey's main focus in the past year has been on the development of his son as a WWE performer. In October 2020, both of them were drafted to the blue brand together and have stayed there ever since.

They experienced initial success by winning the SmackDown tag team titles at WrestleMania Backlash in May 2021. Although Rey and Dominik Mysterio lost the gold to The Usos recently, could they regain it at SummerSlam?

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Kartik Arry