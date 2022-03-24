"He's better than I am at this" - Kurt Angle makes a major statement about his former WWE rival 

Kurt Angle revealed a few previously-unknown tidbits of his legendary WrestleMania 20 match against Eddie Guerrero on a special episode of his AdFreeShows podcast.

Angle and Guerrero competed for the WWE Championship in a match that lasted 21 minutes, and the legends expectedly got the crowd on their feet before the final bell.

Kurt Angle revealed that he let Eddie Guerrero lead the match as the late great WWE Hall of Famer was more well-versed at calling the shots in the ring.

Angle even admitted that Eddie Guerrero was better than him at navigating through a match and added that he enjoyed the pacing of their WrestleMania 20 classic.

"Eddie, I would say 20 % of it; we called it in the ring. This is all the beginning, all called. I let Eddie actually lead the match. Eddie is really good at this stuff. Crazy to say, he's better than I am at this, and that's saying a lot," revealed Kurt Angle. "So, I let him lead the match at this particular time, and he was great. It was really slow-paced. I loved the pace because we were able to pick it up later on and blow the roof off the joint eventually." [12:49 - 13:20]

I was in a very rare position: Kurt Angle on being the lesser experienced wrestler at WrestleMania 20

Eddie Guerrero had already wrestled for almost 18 years before his showcase match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania.

On the contrary, Angle only had five years of experience in the business, but it didn't stop him from becoming one of the most outstanding in-ring technicians of his generation.

Kurt explained that he was pushed into the main event picture from the onset of his WWE career and had to adapt quickly to the demands of being a top-tier superstar.

"Yeah, they say you don't really hit your prime until eight or nine years in. So, I was only in at about five years, but I was, you know, I was in a very rare position. I started out main eventing," noted Angle. "Not many people can say that; I think the only other person is Ronda Rousey. So, I was shotgunned into the business, and I had to learn quickly. It was either sink or swim, and I had to continue to swim, and I did."

Angle and Guerrero had many memorable matches throughout their careers, but which was your all-time favorite? Let us know in the comments section below.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit The Kurt Angle Show on AdFreeShows.com and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Anirudh