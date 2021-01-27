"He's a heck of a charmer" - Big E on working with Paul Heyman

Big E was the most recent guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette. During his time with the former WWE commentator, the star had a lot to say about his time as a WWE Superstar.

In the interview, Big E opened up about a handful of his co-workers, and one of those was the current Special Counsel for the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman.

Speaking of their joint appearance on WWE's Talking Smack, and how it came to be, Big E told Renee Paquette:

"It's not even like there was a conversation that, you know, 'you're my guy', it's just kind of 'you're doing Talking Smack', and Paul does his thing, and I respond, and... what a charmer. He's a heck of a charmer."

Big E continued, discussing how they worked together on Talking Smack.

"You know, when I saw the feedback, I knew when we were doing it, like, this is good for me, this is a good conversation, nothing bad is going to come from this being out there, and him kind of stirring this pot, and this idea.So it was, I thought it was both conversations I had with him were like, one alone and we did one with me and Apollo, too. It's all been positive, I think, too."

Big E has declared his entry into the 2021 Royal Rumble

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Big E confirmed that he will be joining multiple other WWE Superstars in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match.

Big E, along with 29 other men, will be competing for a title match of their choosing at WrestleMania 37, set to take place at Raymond James Stadium.

Big E appears to be a favorite among fans to win the 2021 Royal Rumble. The event is now less than a week away, with the WWE Universe hotly anticipating the popular pay-per-view.