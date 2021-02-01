"It's a pinch-yourself moment" - Former WWE Superstar comments on working with Shawn Michaels

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters has revealed his delight at being able to work with Shawn Michaels during his WWE career, and how he was somewhat starstruck by the legend.

On the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone, The Masterpiece was quizzed as to whether or not he's experienced any kind of effects due to working with one of his heroes, similarly to how Edge felt whilst working with The Undertaker.

Masters was quick to respond, choosing Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels as two specific career highlights.

Here's what Masters had to say about working with Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels:

"Oh yeah man, all the time. I remember I wrestled a ton of tag matches with Shawn Michaels and Ric Flair, all over the world, from that whole time I wrestled Shawn on pay per view to well throughout the year. We were working tag matches and I can remember many occasions man, being on the outside of the ring because I had made the first entrance with whoever my teammate was, and then just watching Ric Flair get in the ring with his robe, his sparkly robe, and being like “Oh my gosh.” And then just knowing, you know… because we all grew up watching these guys, and he’s teaming up with Shawn Michaels who, as many people already know, was my personal favorite wrestler. He is just like, you know, such an inspiration to me. There’s definitely a pinch yourself moment."

Chris Masters on being recognized by young talent

Masters also commented on how he is often approached by younger wrestling talent who used to watch him on WWE television, and what a surreal experience it is.

"Sometimes you’re like… you just can’t believe you went from watching these guys, obsessing about these guys. When, all of a sudden, they’re your peers! It’s an odd thing, you know what I mean? But you kind of see it as the generations go on. I meet a lot of twenty year olds now on the independent scene in different shows. I’m not saying they idolize me, I’m just saying they grew up… they were ten years old when I was on WWE television. So for them it’s a different kind… when they meet me it’s like “Oh my God, I was watching you in the peak of my fandom!”"

You can watch the full clip between Dr. Chris Featherstone and Chris Masters below:

Advertisement

If any quotes from this interview are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.