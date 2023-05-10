"He's a natural" - Former WWE star shares honest thoughts about Bad Bunny (Exclusive)

Savio Vega has lavished praise on Bad Bunny for his incredible performance at WWE Backlash 2023, where he went to war with Damian Priest.

The Puerto Rican rapper surpassed all expectations in his Street Fight against Priest. Though it was his first singles encounter inside the squared circle, he didn't look out of place against a seasoned performer like Damian Priest. In fact, many have already dubbed Bad Bunny one of the greatest celebrity wrestlers of all time.

Savio Vega, who appeared during the Street Fight to take out The Judgment Day, had nothing but great things to say about Bunny. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Vega stated that the rapper was a "natural" in the ring. He feels the 29-year-old had the right mentality for a pro wrestler.

The WWE veteran added that the best part about Bad Bunny was the fact that he had immense respect for the business and his peers.

"He's [Bad Bunny] a natural. Of course, they take him step by step all the way to the end, but he has the mentality. He has the power; he's hungry for that. He loves it; he wants to make it good. But on the other side, you have Damian Priest taking care of him, carrying him big time. You may have to adjust here and there. Yes, of course, but one of the best things he has is respect for the ring. He has respect for the boys, he has respect for the business, " said Savio Vega. (8:29 - 9:14)

Check out the full video below:

Savio Vega is open to becoming Bad Bunny's on-screen manager in WWE

In the same chat, Bill Apter asked Savio Vega if he was open to working as an on-screen manager for Buddy Bunny in WWE. The wrestling legend didn't take too long to state that he would love to join Bunny if an opportunity came his way.

"I would love to, to be honest, I would love to," said Vega. [16:37 - 16:41]

Considering just how loud a pop Savio Vega generated when he came out at Backlash 2023, WWE could be compelled to bring him back more often.

