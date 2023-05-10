WWE veteran says he would "love to" become Bad Bunny's on-screen manager (Exclusive)

Savio Vega recently stated that he would be open to becoming the on-screen manager of Bad Bunny in WWE if an opportunity arose.

Vega generated one of the loudest reactions of the night at Backlash 2023 when he came to deal with The Judgment Day during Bunny's match against Damian Priest. Post-match, Savio Vega joined fellow returnee Carlito and SmackDown stable, LWO, to celebrate Bad Bunny's win in front of his hometown crowd in Puerto Rico.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Savio Vega revealed that the world-renowned singer was nervous ahead of the match. The wrestling veteran noted that Bunny's nervousness stemmed from the fact that it was a long bout.

"Bunny was nervous. He had a long match to go, and he cannot miss anything. Everything had to be like it was," said Vega. [16:20 - 16:34]

Furthermore, when asked if he was open to working as Bad Bunny's on-screen manager in WWE, Savio Vega responded in the affirmative.

"I would love to, to be honest, I would love to," added Savio Vega. [16:37 - 16:41]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Mark Henry thinks Bad Bunny is the greatest celebrity wrestler of all time

Bad Bunny has been on the receiving end of massive praise for his performance against Damian Priest at Backlash 2023. On Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry went as far as to say that the Puerto Rican singer was the greatest celebrity wrestler of all time and that nobody was even close to his level.

“Bad Bunny is the greatest, the absolute – no peers whatsoever – greatest celebrity wrestler of all time. There’s nobody close. […] He a d*mn celebrity. He not [sic] trained to be a wrestler,” said Mark Henry.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era There is a big hope that WWE will get Bad Bunny in some form for Summerslam in August.



(WRKD Wrestling) There is a big hope that WWE will get Bad Bunny in some form for Summerslam in August. (WRKD Wrestling) https://t.co/GdOrNMkRpH

While he may not become a regular on WWE's programming, fans can expect Bad Bunny to have more singles matches down the line at major premium live events.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes