''He was thinking off getting out of the business and working for Coca-Cola''- Bruce Prichard convinced 'retired' superstar to make a return

Bruce Prichard has been behind the success of many WWE superstars over the years. The WWE veteran recently recalled how he prevented former world champion Ron Simmons from leaving the business by bringing him into WWE after he retired from WCW.

Ron Simmons, later known as Farooq in WWE, made a major impact during his run in WCW during the early 90s. He became the first African American to hold the WCW World Championship, but around 1995, he decided to leave WCW and hang up his boots for good.

Speaking on his podcast, Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard revealed that WWE had been very interested in signing Simmons for a long time. He recalled how he would call Simmons every year to let him know that the doors in WWE were open for him. Here's what Prichard said regarding Simmons finally joining WWE:

''One day, I think Ron had already retired and hung up his boots in WCW," said Prichard. "He was thinking of getting out of the business and working at Coca-Cola. So I stayed on him and said 'Hey, you've got at least one last run up here before you hang up the boots for good."

How Bruce Prichard finally convinced Ron Simmons to join WWE

The current Executive Director of RAW Bruce Prichard stated that, after some time passed, Simmons got to a point where he was willing to hear WWE's offer. Simmons was of the mindset that he at least needed to listen to what WWE and Prichard had to say. From there, he could make a decision accordingly.

Simmons finally joined WWE in 1996. After a series of failed gimmicks, Simmons became a big part of the tag team division alongside Bradshaw. Repackaged as Farooq, Simmons and Bradshaw were called The APA, and they were among the most dominant teams during the Attitude Era in WWE.

