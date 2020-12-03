'He will live on in my life always' - John Cena pays respect to Pat Patterson

WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson has passed away at the age of 79 following a battle with cancer. Dozens of WWE legends and current Superstars have commented on their relationship with Pat Patterson since the sad news was announced, including John Cena.

The 16-time WWE World Champion usually posts motivational quotes every day on his Twitter account. Today, he also posted his heartfelt reaction after learning of Pat Patterson’s passing.

Loss is incredibly difficult. Those we love are only truly gone if we stop caring. Pat Patterson lived life as it should be lived with passion, love and purpose. He helped so many and always entertained with a story or joke. He will live on in my life always. Love you Patrick. — John Cena (@JohnCena) December 2, 2020

Cena often posts one picture per day on Instagram without a caption. Following Pat Patterson’s death, he decided to post another picture to pay respect to the WWE veteran.

Pat Patterson’s WWE legacy

Pat Patterson made his wrestling debut in 1958. After two decades in the business, he joined WWE in 1979 and soon became the company’s first Intercontinental Champion.

The story of Pat Patterson winning the title has become legendary. It was claimed at the time that the WWE newcomer earned the Intercontinental Championship after winning a tournament in Rio de Janeiro. In reality, the fictional tournament never even took place.

Pat Patterson retired as an in-ring talent in 1984 and began to work behind the scenes in WWE, including as a creative team member. He has also been credited as the person who came up with the idea of the Royal Rumble.

Following his occasional on-screen appearances in the Attitude Era, Pat Patterson returned to WWE television in 2019 on the RAW Reunion episode of RAW. He won the 24/7 Championship from Drake Maverick during the show, making him the oldest winner of a WWE title (aged 78).

Pat Patterson was also the first openly gay Superstar in WWE history.

Everyone at SK Wrestling is thinking of Pat Patterson’s family and friends at this time.