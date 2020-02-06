Headshrinker Samu on the passing of Rocky Johnson

Headshrinkers: Samu, Afa, Fatu

The late WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson passed away on January 15, 2020. Rocky Johnson is part of the legendary Anoa'i family.

On December 10, 1983, Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlus made history by becoming the first African American Tag-Team Champions defeating The Wild Samoans on an episode of Championship Wrestling.

Johnson retired from in-ring competition in 1991. Johnson would go on to join the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008 by being inducted by his son Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Headshrinker Samu, who's father is Afa of The Wild Samoans, recently commented on the passing of WWE Hall of Famer and family member Rocky Johnson in a recent interview with Perched On The Top Rope. Below is the interview with audio provided at the end.

SK: We recently lost Rocky Johnson. I'm sure you have many fond memories. Are there any that stick out that you would like the share?

Samu: It's a hard time for our family right now. Rocky was a good guy. If you ever met him, he'd talk your ears off. He had stories on top of stories. He had more stories than Captain Lou!

He'll be truly missed. He helped me out a lot, too, when I first started with WWF back in the day with my Dad.

They (Rocky Johnson and Tony Atlus) were feuding with the Samoans. They passed the belts back-and-forth. At the time of that, I was able to work with Rocky a lot. I learned a lot with him, and he taught me a lot. He taught me less is more sometimes, but we miss him. We miss him, and we'll see him again.

Here is the audio for the interview. We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to the Johnson and Anao' i family for their loss.

