WWE Rumor Mill: Health update on Shane McMahon and reason behind on-screen absence possibly revealed

Shane McMahon (right) serves as an on-screen talent for WWE

What’s the story?

On an edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer expounded upon Shane McMahon’s absence from WWE television programming.

In reference to the same, Meltzer discussed McMahon’s health status, while also noting the possible reasons behind his absence on SmackDown Live. Besides, additional details on the same have also been revealed.

In case you didn’t know…

For years, Shane McMahon—the son of WWE head honcho Vince McMahon—has featured on WWE programming as both an on-screen talent as well as a backstage executive.

However, in his most recent stint with the WWE, Shane has largely worked as an on-screen talent, without any legitimate backstage position in the company hierarchy.

The heart of the matter

Shane battled diverticulitis as well as a hernia before WrestleMania 34 earlier this year—following which, he still managed to perform at ‘Mania.

Nevertheless, Shane O'Mac has been conspicuously absent from WWE television despite his role as the on-screen Commissioner of SmackDown Live.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio spoke about McMahon’s absence, noting that the latter underwent surgical procedures owing to his aforementioned health issues earlier this year.

Regardless, Meltzer alluded that McMahon is likely healthy as of now, however, he’s unlikely to appear on WWE TV in the immediate future. Meltzer stated—

“There is no movement to get him (Shane McMahon) back into a (backstage) power position. He’s just a performer.”

“They haven’t brought him back to TV for whatever reason yet—maybe they just wanna get Paige over. They don’t need him on TV, as Paige is fine in the authority role.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription*)

Furthermore, Meltzer explained that the WWE is likely to bring Shane O’Mac back on-screen when a situation which requires his presence crops up.

Meltzer added that, currently, there isn’t a reason for WWE to bring back Shane on SmackDown Live.

What’s next?

Shane is presently listed by the WWE as the SmackDown Live Commissioner.

However, former WWE Divas Champion Paige continues to serve as the primary authority figure on the WWE’s SmackDown brand today.

