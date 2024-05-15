Heartbreaking betrayal, several heel turns & more - 4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs Chad Gable on WWE RAW next week

Reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend his coveted title against Chad Gable and BIG Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

However, ahead of that mouth-watering clash in Jeddah, bitter rivals Sami Zayn and Chad Gable will lock horns in a one-on-one encounter on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

This match is important to both men. Chad Gable believed Sami Zayn took his spot at WrestleMania and thus stole his championship glory. When the two faced off in a title clash on RAW last month, the Alpha Academy leader lost and infamously turned on the IC Champion post-match.

Now Chad has a chance to prove he's better, and Sami has the opportunity to gain a measure of revenge. The possible outcome of this encounter has several possibilities.

Below are four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable on RAW next week:

#4. Sami Zayn could pin Chad Gable in WWE again!

As noted, Sami Zayn and Chad Gable share a long history. Firstly, Zayn defeated Gable in a Gauntlet Match to earn a shot at Gunther's IC Title at WrestleMania XL. While the latter believed he deserved the title shot more than Zayn, he continued mentoring the former Bloodline associate for the WrestleMania showdown against The Ring General.

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows, Sami Zayn offered a title shot to the Olympian. But despite his best efforts, Gable failed to beat Zayn in the latter's hometown. Repeated failures against a guy he mentored ahead of The Showcase of The Immortals left Gable frustrated, and he finally snapped following the defeat.

Since then, Gable has showcased his dark side to the hilt. The talented wrestler has often been seen frustrated with his and Alpha Academy's lack of success in recent times.

Given his success record over Master Gable, there is a chance that Sami will defeat Chad again on RAW this Monday. If he hits the Helluva Kick or a Blue Thunder Bomb, Gable may lose a major match ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring. Another defeat at the hands of Sami could force Chad to delve deeper into his darker side ahead of the PLE.

#3. Bronson Reed could lay out both men!

Bronson Reed is a WWE Superstar who makes no sense on paper. He is one of the most physical and imposing superstars thanks to his size, but he has unusual agility and can move in the ring. The Australian beast is a special talent.

The big man hopes to win his first title on the main roster at the King and Queen of the Ring in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. He has held a title in WWE, but it was the North American Championship on the NXT brand.

When Chad Gable and Sami Zayn clash on RAW, their other opponent may interrupt and ultimately lay both men out. This would result in the encounter being ruled a no-contest.

#2. Akira Tozawa, Maxixne Dupri, and Otis could turn heel and help Gable!

Chad Gable is the leader of the Alpha Academy. The stable also features his long-time friend and partner Otis, the always-developing Maxxine Dupri, and the hilarious-yet-talented Akira Tozawa. The group has infectious energy!

Unfortunately, Chad's heel turn has led to him being verbally and physically abusive to the stable. Last week, Gable slapped Otis after the former failed to beat Sami Zayn in a one-on-one encounter. Still, the faction is staying by their coach's side.

This could lead to the trio properly turning heel this Monday. They could end up costing Sami Zayn the win, with Maxxine causing a distraction and Otis or Tozawa hitting The Underdog From The Underground. From there, Coach Gable can pick up the scraps and get a pinfall victory.

#1. Otis could instead help Sami Zayn defeat Chad Gable!

There is a different route that the Alpha Academy members could take, especially Otis. There is a chance that the popular stable will decide that Chad Gable's new attitude and harsh persona aren't for them, and they could remain babyfaces.

The trio could leave the stable or even kick Gable out, with Otis taking up the leadership duties. Either way, there is a real chance that the former RAW Tag Team Champion Otis will end up causing Chad Gable to lose on WWE RAW next week.

Gable shockingly slapped Otis across the face this past Monday, and the big man is unlikely to take that lying down. He could return the favor and slap his coach, distracting Chad long enough to eat a Helluva Kick. This would be perfect revenge for the lovable big man.