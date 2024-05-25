Heartbreaking heel turn, battle The Bloodline and more - 4 things Kevin Owens could do at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Kevin Owens is back on WWE television! Randy Orton defeated Tama Tonga on Friday Night SmackDown in a King of the Ring semi-final match. After The Viper won, Solo Sikoa jumped Orton and this led to the return of Randy's friend and partner.

The Prizefighter fought off both Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga and sent the two men running. From there, he and a beat up Randy stood in the ring together to stare down the devilish faction.

The reason why Owens even had to return to television is because he was injured by The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa brutalized him too much and Kevin was forced to take time off to heal up, but now he's back and fired up.

With the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event taking place later today in Saudi Arabia, many are wondering if the former Universal Champion will appear in some way. This article will take a look at a handful of ways Owens can make a splash on the show.

Below are four things Kevin Owens could do at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring.

#4. Kevin Owens could fight The Bloodline at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring event

As noted, Kevin Owens was injured by The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga took both Owens and Randy Orton to their limit at Backlash France. The WWE debut of Tonga Loa went on to ultimately cost the babyfaces the win, but worse yet, Owens needed to take time off.

This isn't new to The Prizefighter, however. Long before his wars with this new version of The Bloodline, he has had issues with the group dating back over three years to Roman Reigns' original incarnation of the faction.

His fight with the WWE faction is seemingly never ending and it could continue at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring event. Owens could call out Solo and Tama and attempt to fight the stable yet again.

#3. He could host the Kevin Owens Show

WWE has had a lot of talk shows over the years. Perhaps the most famous is Piper's Pit with the legendary Rowdy Roddy Piper. Others who have hosted shows include the likes of Brutus Beefcake, Edge, Chris Jericho, and Carlito, among others.

Kevin Owens has hosted his own for many years now. The show is unsurprisingly called The Kevin Owens Show and it has been a hit. WWE fans are always curious about what might go down and it is oftentimes sheer chaos.

The former Universal Champion could host his show live in Saudi Arabia. This could be a way to get another big name or two on the card. For example, he could interview Bayley or even someone like Bron Breakker who is looking to break out.

#2. The Prizefighter could watch Orton's back

The Bloodline

Randy Orton has a big match at the 2024 WWE King and Queen of the Ring. He will be fighting Gunther in a first-time ever dream match. Not only will the two clash, but they will do so for the prestigious King of the Ring crown.

Orton has been having issues with The Bloodline just like Kevin Owens. As a result, there is a very real chance that the WWE stable could interfere in the bout. Alternatively, Ludwig Kaiser may be in The Ring General's corner and get up to no good.

With so many out to get the former world champion, it would make sense for Kevin Owens to appear and watch Randy's back. If Owens is in Orton's corner, Ludwig will likely be unable to cheat and The Bloodline will struggle trying to interfere in any way.

#1. He could shockingly turn heel on Randy Orton

Kevin Owens' WWE career started with a bang. He shockingly turned on his best friend Sami Zayn on the very night Owens debuted and he brutalized the Canadian just after Sami won the NXT Championship.

This is far from the only betrayal of his career, however. It seems as if Kevin eventually turns on anybody he's ever close with. Former WWE Champions Chris Jericho and Kofi Kingston have also been victims of this meanstreak.

Most fans expect Randy Orton to soon experience the same side of The Prizefighter. In fact, it may happen at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring. Owens could shockingly attack Randy if The Viper becomes king or even cost the Legend Killer the victory.

