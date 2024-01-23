Heartbreaking heel turn, injured star to interfere? - 4 possible finishes for Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW proved to be an epic show last night. The event had some fantastic bouts, including Chad Gable battling Ivar in what was as good of a television match as a contest can be. Additionally, CM Punk and Cody Rhodes had an incredible segment in the ring.

Next week's episode of the red brand looks to be even more stacked. The show will deal with the fallout from the 2024 Royal Rumble, but three matches are already confirmed. This includes Judgment Day vs. DIY and Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso.

Perhaps the most exciting match announcement is a title bout between Gunther and Kofi Kingston. The Intercontinental Championship will be on the line for the first time in over a month as the unbeatable Ring General hopes to thwart another foe.

The bout will be excellent, as just about every Gunther match is. Some believe it may also be predictable, but World Wrestling Entertainment could surprise fans with the finish of the match. This article will look at a handful of possible finishes for the bout, some of which are more predictable than others.

Below are four possible finishes for Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW:

#4. Gunther could win cleanly

Expand Tweet

Gunther has been the WWE Intercontinental Champion for a long time. He first won the coveted prize on June 10th, 2022. Over a year and a half later, Gunther is showing no obvious signs of slowing down, nor does his title reign appear to be in jeopardy.

The Ring General has managed to defeat some of the best WWE performers around throughout his title reign. Ricochet, Sheamus, Shinsuke Nakamura, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, Chad Gable, and The Miz are some of the stars who have fallen victim to the dominant champion.

While Kofi Kingston is a tremendous competitor, the odds of the talented Kofi dethroning Gunther are quite slim. Instead, Gunther will likely defeat Kofi cleanly in the ring. This could come after a clothesline, a powerbomb, or even a splash off of the top rope. The Austrian has numerous ways to defeat his foes.

#3. Kofi Kingston could shock the WWE Universe again

Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston has had a long and storied WWE career. Vignettes for his debut first began in late 2007 and he properly arrived on the main roster in January 2008. 16 years later, Kingston has held nearly two dozen championships between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT under his belt.

The New Day star's greatest victory came in 2019 when he battled Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and won the title with a wave of momentum, then known as "Kofimania." Unfortunately, he never reached those same heights again after losing the belt to Brock Lesnar later that same year.

Still, Kofi has proven that he can win major titles, including the most prized belt in the game. When he battles Gunther on RAW, there's a chance Kofi could shock the world again and dethrone The Ring General. If he hits the S.O.S. or the Trouble In Paradise, even Gunther may be down for the count.

#2. Xavier Woods could break everybody's heart and turn heel

Xavier Woods and Finn Balor

Kofi Kingston has had a lot of success throughout his 16 year WWE career, but there's no doubt that the bulk of it came as a member of The New Day. This faction, which formed in 2014, also consists of Xavier Woods and Big E.

Unfortunately, The New Day isn't what it once was. Big E suffered what could be a career-ending injury, which has taken him away from the weekly WWE product. In turn, Kofi and Xavier have been carrying on as a tag team. If one of the two members is injured, the stable is essentially non-existent.

Many think a change is needed for Kofi and Xavier both and that change could come on RAW. Woods could shock the world by turning heel on Kofi Kingston and costing his friend the win against Gunther. From there, Xavier and Kofi could start their feud in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40.

#1. Seth Rollins could cost Gunther the Intercontinental Championship

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. He is the first man to hold the coveted WWE title since the belt was created last year. In the meantime, Rollins has managed to defeat some of the best wrestlers in the world.

While The Visionary has established himself on being a workhorse champion, the attitude backfired on him last week. During his title defense against Jinder Mahal, Seth injured his leg. While many thought he was going to announce he was giving up the belt on RAW, that didn't happen. What did happen, however, was an interruption from Gunther.

Gunther was both respectful and disrespectful towards Seth at the same time during the promo. The underlying tension was visible between the two. When The Ring General defends his title against Kingston, Rollins may hobble his way to the ring and distract Gunther and potentially cost the latter the Intercontinental Championship. From there, the two could feud going into WrestleMania.

Will Gunther successfully defend the Intercontinental Title against Kofi Kingston? Let us know in the comment section.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.