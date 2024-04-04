Heartbreaking turn, interference, and more - 4 possible finishes for the Philadelphia Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 will air in just a few days. The two-night extravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 6th, and Sunday, April 7th. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend each night, making for an incredible 120,000 tickets sold across both shows.

The lineup for each show appears to be set in stone, or at least, close to being so. One of the last matches announced is a big-time Philadelphia Street Fight with two factions going toe-to-toe. More specifically, The Pride will battle The Final Testament.

The Pride is the name of Bobby Lashley's stable, which also features Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and B-Fab. Meanwhile, The Final Testament is led by Karrion Kross and features Akam, Rezar, Scarlett, and Paul Ellering.

Two factions with a lot of animosity clashing in a Street Fight should be a lot of fun, but which group will stand tall in the end? This article will look at a handful of ways the bout could conclude. This includes a shocking heel turn and a surprise attack from a RAW star.

Below are four possible finishes for the Philadelphia Street Fight at WWE WrestleMania 40:

#4. The devilish Final Testament faction could stand tall in the chaos

Expand Tweet

The Final Testament is one of WWE's newest factions. The group is led by Karrion Kross, who has long been a dangerous threat to any performer on the Friday Night SmackDown brand. He is joined by Scarlett, his real-life wife and on-screen partner.

While the pair were dangerous on their own, they have since been joined by The Authors of Pain. Led by Paul Ellering, Akam and Rezar are former RAW Tag Team Champions and can be extremely dominant in a fight. They are a major threat.

With three powerful bruisers in the match and two crafty thinkers ringside, there's a strong chance that The Final Testament will stand tall at The Show of Shows. Kross could hit his new finisher on Lashley and get the pinfall victory in the chaotic bout.

#3. The Pride could win via pinfall

Expand Tweet

The Pride is a dangerous faction. Bobby Lashley is the leader of the group, and he's a former WWE Champion. The All-Mighty has also held other titles in the promotion, including both the ECW Championship and the United States Title. His leadership makes anybody he is affiliated with more dominant as a result.

Beyond being dangerous, the group is also incredibly popular. The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, in particular, are three of WWE's most popular performers. They were meant to be heels, but the crowd refused to boo them, forcing them to become babyfaces again.

The beloved and dominant stable may come out on top in a Philadelphia Street Fight. Lashley is a former world champion, and The Street Profits are no strangers to gold, so all three can shine when the lights are bright. Don't be shocked if Lashley makes Karrion Kross tap out or if Montez hits a huge Frog Splash for the win.

#2. Montez Ford could shockingly turn on The Pride at WWE WrestleMania

Expand Tweet

The Street Profits are one of the most decorated tag teams in recent WWE history. As a duo, the pair of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have won gold on NXT, Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown and even EVOLVE before the company shut down due to the pandemic.

While Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford are an excellent tag team, many have believed that Montez Ford should be a singles star in WWE. Fans have been fantasy-booking Ford's heel turn for a few years now. It is bound to happen sooner or later.

It may be sooner rather than later and potentially even as soon as at WrestleMania XL. Ford could be frustrated that he isn't progressing and take it out on Dawkins in a heartbreaking beatdown. From there, he may walk out on his team, allowing The Final Testament to pick up the scraps.

#1. Nikki Cross could interfere and help The Final Testament win

Expand Tweet

Nikki Cross is a more decorated WWE performer than many people realize. She is a former Women's Tag Team Champion and a former RAW Women's Champion. She also once held and successfully cashed in the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Twisted Sister returned to her vicious and violent character in the latter half of 2022. Unfortunately, once Vince McMahon returned to WWE and started interfering in creative, Nikki mostly vanished from television or was only utilized in a silly manner. She has been completely absent recently.

Nikki may have been absent lately, but she could return to television as part of The Final Testament. If that happens, she could make an appearance at WrestleMania XL and attack B-Fab or even Bobby Lashley. The distraction could be enough to allow The Final Testament to demolish the remaining members of the group and win.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you want The Pride to win at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion