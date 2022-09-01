Is there real-life heat between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle heading into WWE Clash at the Castle?

Heading into WWE Clash at the Castle, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle delivered a segment that had the entire wrestling world talking. On RAW this past week, the two traded deeply personal verbal shots and even expletives.

The split-screen interview got intense from the get-go, but no one expected profanity to be thrown around. Nevertheless, the fact that fans ate it up made their match at WWE Clash at the Castle all the more interesting. We are sure Rollins and Riddle will tear the house down in Cardiff.

However, the nature of the interview had more than a few questioning whether there was any legitimate heat between The Visionary and The Bro. If you are looking for the answer to that question, we have the answer for you right here.

At this moment in time, there is no real-life heat between the WWE Clash at the Castle opponents. Despite their personal feud in the past, they have since buried the hatchet and gone on to work with each other multiple times. So fans can rest easy knowing that the RAW interview was a worked shoot, and that the two men respect each other.

How was Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle's relationship before WWE Clash at the Castle?

Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle walked into WWE Clash at the Castle with no animosity between them off the screen. However, things weren't as rosy between them in the past. Rollins couldn't stand Riddle after some hateful comments his ex-wife passed on Becky Lynch.

The Original Bro revealed that The Revolutionary didn't want to work with him following said comments. It took an apology from the former to loosen up, and things have been cool between them since, as detailed by Mr. 420.

"We talked. I told him – and this is exactly what I said – I said ‘Hey man, what was said, I don’t agree with it. I thought it was bullcr*p. It’s not cool. I just want you to know I apologise. I apologise on her (ex-wife's) behalf as well. On top of that I think you’re a great performer and if you would ever have it in your heart to work with me, I would love that....And he literally looked at me and he goes ‘Holy s***. I didn’t expect that. Everything I hear from people and what I expected… that was really cool. Thank you.’ And that’s where we ended it."

We are glad the two men put their beef behind them. Count us in the list of fans who think they will steal the show at WWE Clash at the Castle.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA