"Heat" between WWE's Roman Reigns and Logan Paul - explained

Roman Reigns went from the highs of his Clash at the Castle victory to making a new enemy in Logan Paul. Yes, even we are surprised by the sheer abruptness of the whole thing, but it all stemmed from the latter running his mouth.

Reigns appeared as a guest on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast this week. It was a fantastic interview that touched on many topics and saw everyone at the top of their game. The Tribal Chief was calm and collected, while Logan and his gang asked some excellent questions to keep the conversation flowing.

However, a few hours after the interview, the two WWE Superstars were at loggerheads. If you want to know how the heat between them came to be, we have the answer for you right here.

After Roman Reigns left the podcast, Logan Paul and his friends continued to discuss the interview. He spoke about facing him and talked trash about The Head of the Table.

"I can feel the dog surfacing within me," Paul said. " Like when I watch him on TV and in the ring... I just want to f**king wrestle the guy... I love competing at the highest level as soon as I get into the thing. You're not gonna like this [but] you put me against Roman Reigns now, I think I can win. I'll say it ot camera... Me and Roman Reigns one-on-one, that's my match." [1:13:44-1:14:52]

He even bragged about his achievements, including his fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr and his SummerSlam win.

Roman Reigns responds to Logan Paul

Roman Reigns was furious with Logan Paul after the comments he made. He sent out a tweet that seemed like the equivalent of a bounty on the YouTuber's head:

“I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?! Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle,” Reigns said.

The WWE Universe popped at the heat between The Tribal Chief and the rookie superstar. Paul Heyman acknowledged his boss' order and got a response from Paul.

Triple H came into the fold and sent a message to the Impaulsive host, inviting him to appear on SmackDown and talk about the situation. See the entire thread of tweets below:

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns

Wiseman, handle him. twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat… Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Roman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨

watch or get body slammed



youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed new IMPAULSIVE podcastRoman Reigns Embarrasses Logan Paul, Reveals John Cena Beef & Fighting The Rock 🪨watch or get body slammed youtu.be/n_I32HZLKAo https://t.co/ZhUHZFeFJE I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!.Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle twitter.com/LoganPaul/stat…

WWE announced that Paul would appear on this week's episode of SmackDown. We don't know if Reigns will be joining him or not. However, we are inclined to think he won't be, given that he hasn't appeared since Clash at the Castle. He will probably come face-to-face with Triple H or Heyman and The Bloodline, and we are excited about it.

If you use Logan Paul's quote from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far