"Soon as I'm gone you run your mouth" - Roman Reigns sends heated warning to 27-year-old WWE star

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has sent a heated warning to Logan Paul for badmouthing him behind his back after their conversation together.

The Head of the Table is on a vicious winning streak and has managed to cross any challenging opponent against him alongside the rest of The Bloodline. We recently saw him defeat the Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, in an epic battle for the ages at Clash at The Castle with the help of his cousin, Solo Sikoa.

With all of his opponents falling short of defeating Roman Reigns, the newest addition to the WWE roster, Logan Paul has seemingly issued a challenge to him. After inviting Reigns onto his Impaulsive podcast and conversing with him, Paul stated that he is amped up to fight him once he left and declared that he could defeat him.

The Tribal Chief seemingly did not take too kindly to these comments and had some strong words for the YouTube star.

"I bless the world and bring the Island of Relevancy to your show. You and your boys acknowledge me and as soon as I’m gone you run your mouth?!. Wiseman, handle him. @HeymanHustle," Roman Reigns said.

Logan Paul is currently not slated to wrestle anytime soon after finishing off his rivalry with The Miz at SummerSlam this year.

We'll have to see if his next match will see him go up against the very top star in the company for the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Roman Reigns is ready to face The Rock at WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has opened up about the possibility of a dream match against The Rock at The Grandest Stage of them All.

WrestleMania 39 is centered around Hollywood and is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles next year and many fans are hoping to see The People's Champion take on The Tribal Chief. Both cousins have proven to be two of the biggest stars in the history of WWE and making the dream match come true would be a marvelous prospect.

Reigns was asked on the latest episode of Impaulsive podcast whether the match between them will happen one day and he stated that he's ready for it if it does work out.

"I don't book the show, brother, you know that. I mean, I'm up for anybody like I said. They keep trying, everybody keeps trying on this one. If it works out then I'm ready and it seems like it's been that way, all the big names, all the big stars, whether they're from our business, from the movies to the internet now. I've been in a very cool group to where these things have kind of just come to me, so hopefully they'll just continue to do that with them," said Reigns. (From 58:41 to 59:11]

Do you want to see Logan Paul take on Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

