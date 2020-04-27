Heath Slater makes interesting admission about his time in WWE

Heath Slater and Brock Lesnar

Heath Slater has admitted that he stopped caring about his WWE career around five years before he was released.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram after WWE announced his release and acknowledged that the fire inside of him had faded away after suffering several setbacks during his time with the company.

Elaborating on the topic on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast, Slater said he enjoyed his SmackDown Tag Team Championship victory with Rhyno in 2016, but his confidence took a knock after so many of his storyline ideas were rejected.

“I can honestly tell you that, out of the last four, five years, besides me and Terry [Rhyno] winning the tag titles, which was an awesome little run, I had been so burnt out just not even really caring, to where this happened [being released], to where I have to say thank you for lighting that fire for me again.”

Heath Slater’s WWE accomplishments

A four-time Tag Team Champion, Heath Slater held the WWE Tag Team titles three times with Justin Gabriel in 2010-11 before winning the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Rhyno in 2016.

Aside from those title triumphs, Slater competed at WrestleMania on seven occasions, including in six Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal matches, and he also had a brief reign as 24/7 Champion.