WWE News - Heath Slater reacts to his release [Video]

Wednesday was a sad day in the world of professional wrestling. Citing budgetary concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE made a number of staffing changes including furloughing several members of the corporate office and it's backstage producers; while also making cuts to the backstage workers, writers, and most notably, it's in ring talent.

One of the Superstars released on Wednesday was company veteran Heath Slater. After taking some time to reflect upon his release from the company, Slater took to Instagram to thank WWE and it's fans for the last 14 years.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion says this is not the end of the road for him. Slater says the fire inside of him had been fading for a while now, noting that years of putting others over can take its toll on a man. However following his release from WWE, the One Man Southern Rock Band says the fire is burning again!

He revealed that July 17th is the official date that he can start working for other promotions and he says the encore to his WWE career is coming. In his words, Slater is ready to get "legit" in shape and come back to wrestling better than ever before.

Slater became the third member of his old faction 3MB to be released from the company. The other two, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal, were both able to return to WWE after hitting the Indy scene and undergoing massive body transformations.

Of course, both men also returned to the company and won the WWE Championship. We at Sportskeeda wish Heath all the best in completing the trifecta one day.