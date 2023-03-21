Heinous attack from the past recreated, WWE WrestleMania main eventer brutalized - 5 ways Kevin Owens could betray Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown made grown men cry when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited in the center of the ring. With help from Cody Rhodes along with animosity fueling both men, the two Canadian stars are now side-by-side again.

Owens and Zayn have a lot of history together. While they've battled and brutalized each other all over the world, they came up through the Montreal wrestling scene together. The two teamed up all over the world, including in Ring of Honor. Their friendship and rivalries are legendary.

Now that they're reunited to fight a common enemy in The Bloodline, things are looking up. Unfortunately, Sami's best friend has a history of betraying those who get close to him. Could The Prizefighter stab Sami in the back once again? If so, how will he do it?

Below are five ways Kevin Owens could betray Sami Zayn.

#5. He could choose to remain a singles star and not want to team with Sami

The Unified WWE Tag Team Titles are currently held by The Usos. Jimmy & Jey Uso won the coveted SmackDown Tag Team Championship over a year ago and then the RAW tag title after WrestleMania last year.

While the twins have dominated the division, many feel that their reign of terror may be coming to an end now that Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn are aligned. Fans are already expecting the two Canadians to team up and attempt to dethrone the dominant duo. There's a chance that it doesn't happen, however.

Choosing not to be tag team partners isn't inherently a betrayal, but it may feel like one to Sami. If the goal is to finish off The Bloodline once and for all, winning the tag team titles is a major part of accomplishing that goal. Kevin refusing to do so could be seen as Owens not fully aligning himself with Zayn.

#4. The Bloodline could recruit The Prizefighter

The Bloodline has been the most dominant faction in WWE history. In fact, it could be argued that no stable had a chokehold on wrestling in any company from any era quite like The Bloodline. Roman Reigns has been world champion for over two and a half years, The Usos have a record-setting tag team title reign, and even Solo Sikoa has won gold.

Sami Zayn was part of their success for a while, but the manipulation and drama eventually led to The Underdog From The Underground breaking free. While he did a lot of damage with the group, he hopes to redeem himself by taking them down.

That mission statement is why it would be the ultimate betrayal for Kevin Owens to join the group. While The Prizefighter has been fighting the faction for years, he may adhere to the old adage of "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em". If he joined the group Sami is so desperately trying to fight, Zayn would be devastated.

#3. Kevin Owens could claim that he and Sami aren't friends and never will be again

"We are friends. We will always be friends. We're not just friends -- we're brothers. And if you don't ever want to talk to me ever again? I just want to let you know... I love you."



WWE SmackDown featured the epic reunion between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, but there were hiccups along the way. Kevin had walked away from Sami & Cody Rhodes earlier in the night and ultimately chose to leave the arena.

Before doing so, Sami caught up to The Prizefighter and gave an empowering speech. The Underdog From The Underground poured his heart out to Kevin, calling him his friend repeatedly.

That talk may have been what brought the two friends together, which is why Kevin telling Sami that they aren't friends and never will be again could be so tragic. The former Intercontinental Champion poured his heart out to his best friend, so if Owens flipped it around to stab him in the heart, it would be a brutal betrayal.

#2. Cody Rhodes could get brutally attacked

Cody Rhodes has been a hit since returning to WWE almost a full year ago. He had an epic rivalry with Seth Rollins but suffered an unfortunate injury. He returned in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match, won the bout, and is set to headline WWE WrestleMania 39.

In the build-up to the epic show, Cody has also played the role of peacekeeper. He's been doing his best to mend the fences between Sami and Kevin, with his work ultimately paying off on the latest episode of SmackDown.

While Sami and Cody are friends, The American Nightmare has noted that he has a ton of respect for The Prizefighter. That would make a brutal attack on Cody all the more shocking, while sending a message to Sami. Kevin may use a brutal beating as his way of telling Zayn that he doesn't want him around.

#1. Owens could recreate his betrayal of Sami from WWE NXT

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2014: NXT presented Takeover 3: R-Evolution: Kevin Owens turned on his best friend Sami Zayn after Sami defeated Neville for the NXT Title. #OnThisDay in 2014: NXT presented Takeover 3: R-Evolution: Kevin Owens turned on his best friend Sami Zayn after Sami defeated Neville for the NXT Title. https://t.co/lOQji2iZIR

NXT TakeOver: R Evolution was a great night for WWE fans. Kevin Owens made his debut with the company, defeating CJ Parker in the opening bout. Sami Zayn was in the main event, where he defeated Adrian Neville to win the WWE NXT Championship to a lot of fanfare from the audience.

Unfortunately, things quickly went south. Sami's longtime best friend Owens came out to celebrate with his friend before viciously slamming him against the ramp. Owens then proceeded to powerbomb Zayn on the ring apron. It was a sickening betrayal.

Kevin Owens may turn on Sami in the future by recreating the devastating moment on the WWE main roster. This could be done after Sami potentially wins his first world title or even after the two potentially win tag team gold.

