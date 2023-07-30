Seth Rollins and Finn Bálor are set to settle an old score at WWE's hottest summer event. This dynamic duo of arch-rivals will soon find themselves in the same circumstances they once were several years prior: battling it out at SummerSlam for a world title.

Don't take that to mean we'll be getting an exact replica of 2016, as things have changed quite a bit since then. For one, Rollins won't be contending for a title because he's the defending champion. Secondly, Bálor's list of friends has apparently grown by at least three in the form of Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio.

Read on as we take a trip down a somewhat familiar road with the potential for surprising twists and shocking conclusions.

#5. Damian Preist assists Finn Bálor in becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion

Seth Rollins hitting the Stomp

Whether it's Evolution, the Undisputed Era, Toxic Attraction, or The Bloodline, WWE has been known to book many of their most successful tandems dominantly by having each active wrestler hold championship gold simultaneously.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley are both champions, whilst Damian Preist is sénior Money in the Bank. The Judgment Day is one step closer to holding all the gold if Finn defeats Rollins at SummerSlam.

If that's the plan, a Preist run-in might be the way to go. For one, it could serve as the asterisk Seth places next to Bálor's name to keep him looking strong in defeat.

#4. Seth Rollins stomps his way to victory... yet again

Seth Rollins hitting the Stomp... yet again

Contrary to the previously mentioned stables, factions aren't always booked to hold all the gold simultaneously.

Suffice to say, the company could go a different route. Sometimes a WWE Superstar is used to further establish the dominance of his adversary.

While it doesn't have to be as simplistic as a simple curb stomp that Rollins pulled directly out of his backside, a creatively unique sequence into Seth's patented finishing maneuver might make for the sweetest cherry on top of an immaculate sundae.

#3. Finn Bálor gets the job done on his own... via the shadiest of shady fly-by-night shenanigans

The Judgment Day in all their glory

The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has made no bones about his desire to right the perceived wrongs he's faced at the hands of Seth Rollins.

As it stands, Finn is currently a heel, so booking a clean win for him at SummerSlam is seemingly out of the question. What isn't would more than likely consist of Bálor rolling up Rollins while holding the ropes for leverage, unbeknownst to the ref, of course.

Alas, the tainted victory wouldn't ruin Finn's sleep in the least bit. He's a villain at the moment, and sweet revenge is the only thing on his conscience.

#2. Damian Preist hinders Finn Bálor's quest to become World Heavyweight Champion

WWE Superstars Finn Bálor and Damian Priest

The Judgment Day seems to be running like a finely tuned, well-oiled machine for the time being. Of course, that last sentiment doesn't mean the faction will stay that way for long.

WWE has a history of breaking almost all stables up eventually. Moreover, the split can come seemingly out of nowhere. The Judgment Day's implosion may come at this year's SummerSlam.

And if you're curious as to how; here's a possible scenario: Preist is genuinely concerned about Finn following a pivotal point in the match. Bálor gets in Damien's face, as he's adamant that this is his fight to fight alone.

This proves to be the last straw, as Damian attacks Finn out of frustration. The ref is down, but fret not; he's soon revived after the sound of Balor's head hitting the mat via Rollin's boot that leads into the pin. 1,2,3; ding, ding, ding!

#1. The Heist? Damian Priest cashes in his WWE Money in the Bank contract

WWE Superstar Damian Priest

Say what you will about WWE programming under the Triple H era, just don't say the product hasn't been producing an abundance of shocking moments and surprises.

If WWE wants to go that route yet again, SummerSlam may be the chosen event for Damian Preist to establish himself as more than just The Judgment Day's enforcer. He could do so by mirroring what Rollins did at WrestleMania 31 in what is now known as The Heist of the Century.

But does WWE feel Priest is ready just yet? Moreover, does the WWE Universe feel the Judgment Day member's time should come at SummerSlam? Both questions will be answered at the premium live event on August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit.

